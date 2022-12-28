How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Utah Jazz for the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are now on a two-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets last night, 110-105. The Jazz, meanwhile, are coming off one day of rest, last playing on Monday in a 126-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State already played Utah twice this season and is 1-1 against them. This includes their lastest matchup on Dec. 7, 2022, in which the Warriors lost by a score of 124-123.

After winning another home game last night, the Warriors increased their record at the Chase Center to 14-2. Klay Thompson got things started by hitting 4-of-6 shots from deep in the first quarter and led the team in scoring with 29 points in 39 minutes of play.

Klay is feeling it from deep pic.twitter.com/McSF3uOUu0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2022

However, it was the young core who finished things off last night. Jordan Poole was a walking highlight reel, ending the night right behind Thompson with 24 points while taking advantage of the Mason Plumlee mismatch at several times throughout the game.

GIVE MASON PLUMLEE A MAP pic.twitter.com/hdNu2942w3 — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 28, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga stole the show in the fourth quarter with a critical sequence of plays that wound up sealing the Golden State victory just as Charlotte was slowly fighting their way back into the game.

Here were the five big Jonathan Kuminga plays in crunch time tonight vs Hornets



*Rips away a steal from PJ Washington

*Traffic rebound over Plumlee

*Gets available for dunk

*Floater in iso vs Hayward

*Cuts open for another dunk pic.twitter.com/kEvGuzLhqg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2022

Tonight, the Warriors get a matchup against a Jazz team that ranks 1.5 games ahead of them in the standings. Golden State will likely be without Thompson due to the back-to-back, while Andrew Wiggins may also miss the game due to an illness. Look for the young core to carry the team again in this one as the Warriors attempt to extend their winning streak to three games.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Jazz: Mike Conley Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler

Regular Season Game #36

Who: Golden State Warriors (17 - 18) vs. Utah Jazz (19 - 17)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)