 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Utah Jazz for the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are now on a two-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets last night, 110-105. The Jazz, meanwhile, are coming off one day of rest, last playing on Monday in a 126-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State already played Utah twice this season and is 1-1 against them. This includes their lastest matchup on Dec. 7, 2022, in which the Warriors lost by a score of 124-123.

After winning another home game last night, the Warriors increased their record at the Chase Center to 14-2. Klay Thompson got things started by hitting 4-of-6 shots from deep in the first quarter and led the team in scoring with 29 points in 39 minutes of play.

However, it was the young core who finished things off last night. Jordan Poole was a walking highlight reel, ending the night right behind Thompson with 24 points while taking advantage of the Mason Plumlee mismatch at several times throughout the game.

Jonathan Kuminga stole the show in the fourth quarter with a critical sequence of plays that wound up sealing the Golden State victory just as Charlotte was slowly fighting their way back into the game.

Tonight, the Warriors get a matchup against a Jazz team that ranks 1.5 games ahead of them in the standings. Golden State will likely be without Thompson due to the back-to-back, while Andrew Wiggins may also miss the game due to an illness. Look for the young core to carry the team again in this one as the Warriors attempt to extend their winning streak to three games.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Jazz: Mike Conley Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler

Regular Season Game #36

Who: Golden State Warriors (17 - 18) vs. Utah Jazz (19 - 17)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind