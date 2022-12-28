The Golden State Warriors are hoping to turn their two-game winning streak into a three-game winning streak when they welcome the Utah Jazz into town.

But they’ll have to do it absent a lot of players, as the injury report is very full. Let’s jump into it.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left shoulder subluxation)

Curry will miss his seventh consecutive game, but if the Warriors can win, then they’ll have a winning record in those seven games, and that is a massive win. We’re still 10 days away from Curry getting re-evaluated for his injury.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness)

Wiggins missed his 11th straight game during Tuesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, but for the first time in those 11 games, it wasn’t due to injury. Though the initial injury report had Wiggins sidelined doing to the strained adductor that cost him the first 10 games, Steve Kerr announced pregame that Wiggins was actually fully recovered from the injury, and just wouldn’t play due to an illness. He’s hoping to make his return on Friday.

Out — Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management)

Encouraging news for Klay: after playing a lot of minutes on Tuesday, Kerr didn’t rule Thompson out for this game, and only said he probably wouldn’t play. He’ll officially sit, as he has for the back end of all back-to-backs. But that suggests that Klay might be nearing a point where he might start playing both ends of back-to-backs. The Dubs don’t have another back-to-back until January 15 and 16, so keep your eyes on that.

Out — JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols)

A fifth straight missed game for Green. The Dubs miss his energy off the bench, but it’s opened the door for James Wiseman, who has been playing arguably the best basketball of his career.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

You know the drill at this point.

Questionable — Draymond Green (right foot soreness)

Dray has become a staple of these lists, though he usually ends up playing. Seems fair to assume that will happen here.

Questionable — Donte DiVincenzo (right knee soreness)

Seven of the team’s 16 players are on the injury list! That’s too many!

Update: Dray and DDV will both play.

Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo, both listed as questionable, are good to go tonight, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 29, 2022

Jazz

Out — Micah Potter (G League — two-way contract)

As is custom, the Jazz, like seemingly every team in the NBA not named the Warriors, put their G League assignments on the injury report, which is helpful. Potter is in his second NBA season, but has played just 45 total minutes in his career.

Out — Johnny Juzang (G League — two-way contract)

An undrafted free agent, Juzang has yet to make his NBA debut.

Available — Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain)

“Available” is not a status you usually see on the injury report. I’d guess that Olynyk plays.

