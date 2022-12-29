It’s been 15 days since Steph Curry suffered a shoulder subluxation against the Indiana Pacers, and 14 days since Golden State Warriors fans learned what the word “subluxation” meant. But Coach Steve Kerr went on the radio and gave an encouraging update.

"He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court. He's getting a lot of good work in. He's really coming along well and everything is progressing." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 30, 2022

Talking to Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto, Kerr was positive about Curry’s recovery. He’s doing a lot of stuff! You always want your guys to be doing stuff. He’s also progressing and getting good work in! The only thing missing is the classic Warriors injury update of “ramping up,” a phrase that normally means that Andre Iguodala is just five weeks away from taking the court again.

Officially, Curry is still nine days from his reevaluation, scheduled to happen January 7.

The re-evaluation indicated that Stephen is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/jo6FDCnxhY — VoteStephen4AllStar (@warriors) December 24, 2022

Besides his rehabilitation, Curry has kept busy during the Warriors’ homestand. He’s been assisting the TV crew with their cinematography.

Producer Steph making sure the shot is right pic.twitter.com/5Vwv5ESbux — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2022

He’s been coaching Jordan Poole on the sidelines.

pic.twitter.com/UyA6iDj3Cm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 26, 2022

And he’s been limbering up his injured shoulder by emphatically celebrating his Splash Brother’s on-court successes.

via: @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/T5qnjuHZ0H — Deep Hoops (@deep_hoops) December 28, 2022

Just look at that range of motion!

Kerr also complimented Jonathan Kuminga on becoming “an excellent defender,” discussed the difficulty of adding either Ty Jerome or Anthony Lamb to the roster with only one open spot, and discouraged the idea of Klay Thompson playing in back-to-backs this year.

"It is a possibility that Klay can get there at some point but we don't feel comfortable doing that just yet."



(via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 30, 2022

Things are looking up! Kuminga can defend, Steph is doing stuff, and the team is winning at home - if only at home - and there’s five home games in a row coming up. Steph Curry’s future is up for evaluation in about a week, and honestly, aren’t all of ours?