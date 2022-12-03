 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take Rockets on in Chase Center

Can the Dubs get two wins in two nights?

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors tip-off tonight at home in Chase Center, where they boast a dominant 10-1 record. Their opponent for this Saturday matinee is the Houston Rockets, a team with a record of 6-16 to start the season, but plenty of exciting players to keep an eye on.

The Dubs played last night in a thrilling win over the Chicago Bulls, can they keep their home mojo going against a Rockets team hungry to get some momentum going?

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

December 3rd, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass | Listen: 95.7 The Game

There’s only one time during the Splash Bro era where three Warriors hit 6+ three-pointers in the same game. I’ll give you a hint as to two of their names: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But who is the third man?

Maybe you’re thinking it’s Kevin Durant, arguably the most feared non-Splash Bro shooter of all-time, but nope. Jordan Poole hit seven threes last night against the Chicago Bulls, but never hit six-or-more the same game Steph ‘n Klay did. Your final guess is probably Nick Young aka Swaggy P, who did hit six triples on two different occasions as a Warrior. But he never hit that mark the same night the Splash Bros did.

SO WHO IS THE SHOOTER? His name: Andrew freakin’ Wiggins. He joined the Splash Bros in the triad of golden daggers in Golden State’s 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets almost two weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see if the Dubs can continue that shooting in their rematch against a Houston team that ranks in the bottom half of the league in opponent 3PT%. The Rockets have the third-worst defense in the NBA; can Golden State carve them up less than 24 hours removed from raining fire on the Bulls?

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Rockets?

