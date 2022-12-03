How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors tip off against the Houston Rockets tonight. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

For both teams, this will be the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State is fresh off their 119-111 win against the Chicago Bulls, while Houston is riding the momentum of a narrow victory against the Phoenix Suns, 122-121.

The Warriors already played the Rockets once this season on Nov. 20, 2022 in a game that took place in Houston. Thanks to the scoring prowess of the Splash Brothers, the game ended up being the Warriors first road victory as they beat the Rockets, 127-120.

In what has become the norm for Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back, expect the team to rely heavily on their reserves as they usually rest their veteran players during these games. Klay Thompson will almost certainly be ruled out with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins likely to join him.

*UPDATE: Klay Thompson is the only inactive for the Warriors tonight.

Klay Thompson is OUT tonight against the Rockets on the second night of the back-to-back. He has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back, and earlier in the season Kerr said he may not all season.



All other starters are active. This is the team’s first home back-to-back. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 3, 2022

Their potential absences will play a big role in the outcome of this game, specifically Green who has been vital to the rejuvenation of the Warriors’ second unit. If the starters can’t go, look for the young core to play with something to prove in a matchup against an equally young an inexperienced Rockets team.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Regular Season Game #24

Who: Golden State Warriors (12 - 11) vs. Houston Rockets (6 - 16)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)