How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State comes into this game with a three-game winning streak after a thrilling 112-107 victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Blazers, meanwhile, snapped a recent three-game losing streak following their win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, 124-113. The Warriors beat the Blazers in all three of their meetings last season including their most recent 132-95 victory played on Feb. 24, 2022.

Golden State comes into this game with their 15 homes win tied for second best in the league. The Warriors have a top five net rating when playing at the Chase Center this season, largely thanks to their top two home defensive rating which trails only the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although the team’s comfort playing at home has been clear all season long, this homestand in particular has displayed that in full effect. The Warriors role players and bench unit have performed well in recent games and will look to continue to do so tonight as they take on a Portland team that is much better offensively than they are on the defensive side of the ball.

The key to this matchup will be who controls the pace of the game. The Warriors currently lead the league in pace of play as they love to use their suffocating defense to initiate the fast break or set up easy scoring opportunities against an unset defense. Meanwhile, the Blazers rank among the bottom in terms of pace of play as they prefer to attack opposing teams more methodically with their backcourt scoring duo of Damien Lillard and Anfernee Simons. If the Warriors can continue their stellar defense at home, they should be able to push the pace for easy points despite being shorthanded once again.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Regular Season Game #37

Who: Golden State Warriors (18 - 18) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18 - 16)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)