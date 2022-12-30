The Golden State Warriors have been waiting to get Andrew Wiggins back in the lineup since December 3rd. They’re going to have to wait until 2023.

Kerr calls Wiggins “doubtful” for the game against the Blazers. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 29, 2022

Wiggins was finally over the adductor injury that cost him ten games when he got sick and missed the Warriors’ recent back-to-back. Coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want to bring Wiggins back before he gets a chance to practice and scrimmage, and the Warriors did not practice on Thursday, so...

“I would say Andrew is doubtful for Portland,” Kerr told reporters. “He needs a couple days of practice. He just got back in the gym. We’ll see how he’s feeling. I suppose there’s a chance he could play against Portland, but I would say doubtful.”

It sounds like Wiggins should be ready to return for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, but Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers is unlikely. We’re likely to see another start from Donte DiVincenzo, with Klay Thompson sliding to small forward, where he had 29 points against the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night.

The Warriors will also bring up rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., one night after he scored 14 points for the Santa Cruz Warriors, and two nights after he scored 11 points against the Utah Jazz for the regular Warriors. He was originally going to play both games against the Stockton Kings, but he’ll miss his chance for revenge Friday night.

Baldwin practiced in Santa Cruz Wednesday afternoon, came up to San Francisco for Wednesday’s game, went back to SC for Thursday’s night’s game, and now he’s going back up tomorrow. Patrick, make sure the Warriors are giving you a mileage reimbursement! It’s now 62.5 cents per mile, and with a 72-mile commute, you’re looking at 45 bucks each way. Not too shabby.

They’re going to need more depth because big man JaMychal Green, who was in the health and safety protocols earlier this week, now has an infected leg.

Andrew Wiggins remains out against the Blazers tomorrow night. There’s a sense this could be his final missed game. JaMychal Green is now listed out with a right lower leg infection. He had been in health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2022

With Jusuf Nurkic returning for Portland, we should also see James Wiseman Friday night. For 7-8 minutes, just like usual!

Forever Warriors Gary Payton II is also out Friday, and has yet to make his season debut for the Blazers, who signed him to a three-year deal this summer. Still, he should get a big ovation - and his championship ring - before the game.