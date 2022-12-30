Jordan Poole scores 41 in Warriors win over Blazers to cap off 2022

The Golden State Warriors finished off 2022 with a 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite an up-and-down season, the Dubs will head into the new year above .500 at 18-17. The victory on Friday Night improved the Warriors to 16-2 at the Chase Center this season.

Warriors guards Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson came out firing, starting hot from the field and combining to score 29 points in the first quarter. The Dubs led 41-25 heading into the second quarter, although a 10-0 Blazers run quickly prevented Golden State from building a huge margin. The Warriors managed to hold onto the lead for the rest of the first half, leading 60-56 at the half.

A slow slow start to the third quarter opened the door for Portland to finally take the lead. They did not look back in the quarter. It seemed unlikely the Warriors would be able to comeback. However, they stayed within striking distance. In the final minutes, Poole eclipsed the 40-point mark with a three that brought the Warriors within one before a stop resulted in a Jonatahn Kuminga dunk to give them a 111-110 lead with two minutes left in regulation.

With the game on the line, Draymond Green stopped another Blazers possession and pushed the ball upcourt to Kuminga. Kuminga found a trailing Thompson who knocked down a triple to give the Dubs a 114-110 lead. Then, after the Blazers took their final timeout, the Warriors defense forced a five-second violation before Portland could in-bound the ball. The Blazers managed just 16 points in the final quarter.

The Blazers pulled within a pair in the final minute, and a turnover by Poole gave Portland an amazing opportunity to at least tie the game up. Instead, Donte DiVincenzo picked Damian Lillard’s pocket and knocked down a dagger three on the other end. Lillard led the Blazers with 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Once again, the depleted Warriors had enough offense early and enough defense late to keep their home winning streak going.

Poole finished with a game-high 41 points alongside 5 rebounds and 6 assists, although he did commit 7 turnovers. Thompson racked up 31 points of his own. Green was the only other Warrior to score at least 10 points, adding 11 rebounds and 4 assists to his final line. That said, DiVincenzo racked up 9 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

The Warriors will continue their longest homestand of the season in 2023. They will face the Hawks on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7:00 PM Pacific.