Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors are coming off two impressive back-to-back home wins over the weekend. They now have a record of 13-11 and are two games above .500 for the first time this season.
Their first game was a 119-111 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Jordan Poole was the team’s leading scorer that night with 30 points in 23 minutes. However, it was Draymond Green whose clutch three at the end of the fourth helped seal the game as he finished the night with 13 points, 10 assists, and just one rebound shy of a triple double.
Steve Kerr says Draymond's late three was the "shot of the game" pic.twitter.com/mxGH3F6ptL— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 3, 2022
"I think we're getting ready to go on a run."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 3, 2022
Draymond likes the progress the Warriors are making pic.twitter.com/uvGVT6kffm
Less than 24 hours later, Golden State played again on Saturday night in a 120-101 victory against the Houston Rockets. Despite the quick turnaround, the team opted not to rest their starters as they all played their usual minutes, except for Klay Thompson who was ruled out before the game. The Warriors’ shooting was the difference maker in this one as the team made 28 of their 52 shots from deep, including a team-high 8-of-10 three pointers from Andrew Wiggins.
Andrew Wiggins has never shot 40+ percent from 3 for a full season: “I want to be above it. That’s what I aim for. I feel like once you get past 40, people look at you different.”— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 4, 2022
He’s at 45 percent this season after going 8/10 tonight pic.twitter.com/SGjurW8XVc
Also noteworthy, guards Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole both appeared to tweak their ankles at different points in the game. The good news is that head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem too concerned and said both should be “fine”.
Steve Kerr says Steph and JP are “fine” after both appeared to hurt their ankles in tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/cbIr8ylJu9— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2022
The team will finish their latest homestand tonight against the Indiana Pacers before playing seven out of their next eight games on the road.
