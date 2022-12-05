 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are two games above .500 for the first time this season after extending their winning streak against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, 120-101. Meanwhile, the Pacers have struggled recently — losing four out of their last five games, with their one win coming as a result of a total collapse by the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State and Indiana played each other two times last season. Each team won one game with their most recent match ending in a overtime Warriors defeat on Jan. 20, 2022 by a score of 121-117.

The Warriors continue to be dominant at home as their 11-1 record at the Chase Center is third best in the NBA. They now welcome a Pacers team that is 5-7 on the road and will be without their best player in point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Golden State is a bit banged up themselves as Jordan Poole is listed as questionable while Andrew Wiggins is listed as out with right abductor tightness.

Poole and Wiggins were able to finish the game on Saturday night and played a big role in the team’s success. Their absences could have big ramifications for the Warriors especially since both have started to heat up from a scoring-standpoint during this latest home stand.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Regular Season Game #25

Who: Golden State Warriors (13 - 11) vs. Indiana Pacers (12 - 11)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

