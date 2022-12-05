The Golden State Warriors are finally rolling and about to finish off a homestand by hosting the Indiana Pacers. With a W, the Warriors would have a three-game winning streak, with six wins in their last seven games, and 11 wins in their last 15 games.

But standing in front of them is a pesky Pacers team. A pesky Pacers team missing a key player, that is ... but so are the Warriors.

Here’s the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness)

Wiggins has been the picture of durability since being taken with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Seeing him miss a game for anything other than rest is an incredibly rare sight. It’s also a bummer to not have him on the court after Saturday’s dominant performance, in which he scored 36 points and shot 8-for-10 from three-point range.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

You’ve seen this one before and you’ll see it again. Nothing new at this point.

Questionable — Jordan Poole (left ankle soreness)

With Wiggins out, Poole would likely join the starting lineup, with Klay Thompson sliding to the small forward position. But that can only happen if Poole plays, and right now that’s up in the air.

Pacers

Out — Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin)

Haliburton has been a hot topic among Warriors fans, since many wanted the team to draft him in 2020, when they instead opted for James Wiseman. It’s been a breakout season for Haliburton, who has taken the leap from quality player to star. He leads the league in assists with 10.9 per game, and recently had a three-game stretch where he recorded 40 assists without turning the ball over once. The Warriors are catching a huge break by not facing Indy’s best player, but it’s a bummer for fans.

Out — Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain)

Duarte was often linked to the Warriors in the 2021 draft, but it would’ve been a stretch to take him at No. 7, and he went off the board one pick before the Dubs selected Moses Moody. He’s been fairly mediocre this year, but has been a big part of the rotation when healthy.

Out — Daniel Theis (right knee surgery)

Theis has yet to appear in a game this year, as the veteran center recovers from a recent knee surgery.

Questionable — T.J. McConnell (non-covid illness)

McConnell continues to be a super solid bench player who provides a ton of playmaking ... he’s averaging 4.3 assists per game this season, despite playing just 18 minutes a night.

Questionable — James Johnson (right elbow sprain)

Johnson hasn’t played much of a role for Indy this year, having appeared in just seven games and played a mere 62 minutes. But the veteran bruiser is playing for his 10th NBA team, which is wild.

Questionable — Kendall Brown (two-way)

The Warriors continue to be seemingly the only team that doesn’t put two-way contracts on their injury report. It’s unclear if Indy forgot to update the injury report to accurately reflect the status of their two-way players, or if their two-ways are with the team and are quest questionable to be active for one of their allocated 50 games. Brown was a second-round pick in this year’s draft, and has played in four career games.

Questionable — Trevelin Queen (two-way)

Queen is Indy’s other two-way contract, playing in his second NBA season and his first with the Pacers.