 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/6/22: Steve Kerr says Pacers ‘outplayed’ and ‘outcoached’ them

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors suffered a rare 112-104 home loss against the Indiana Pacers in what many are saying is the team’s worst defeat of the season. To make things worse, it was handed to them by a shorthanded Pacers team playing without their best players in Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Indiana backup point guard Andrew Nembhard gave the Warriors’ defense nightmares as he finished the night with 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from deep. He also chipped in 13 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal during his 41 minutes of play.

The Warriors started the game off slow, as the Pacers outscored them 34-21 in the opening quarter. From there, it was an uphill battle as the team couldn’t seem to find their rhythm nor match the energy of a young and athletic Indiana squad.

Despite a disappointing scoring performance from Stephen Curry (12 points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-10 from the three-point line), one bright spot for the Warriors was Klay Thompson, who led the team in scoring with 28 points and 8 threes. Thompson made history Monday night as he moved into 13th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.

Although it was a disappointing game for the Warriors, they can’t afford to dwell on it too long as five of their next six games will be on the road where they have a 2-10 record this season. Golden State will get back to it on Wednesday night when they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind