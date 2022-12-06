Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors suffered a rare 112-104 home loss against the Indiana Pacers in what many are saying is the team’s worst defeat of the season. To make things worse, it was handed to them by a shorthanded Pacers team playing without their best players in Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Indiana backup point guard Andrew Nembhard gave the Warriors’ defense nightmares as he finished the night with 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from deep. He also chipped in 13 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal during his 41 minutes of play.

Donte explains why the Warriors had trouble guarding Andrew Nembhard tonight pic.twitter.com/YEju6ZIOKh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

The Warriors started the game off slow, as the Pacers outscored them 34-21 in the opening quarter. From there, it was an uphill battle as the team couldn’t seem to find their rhythm nor match the energy of a young and athletic Indiana squad.

"I just thought they came in and outplayed us, outcoached us."



- Steve Kerr on tonight's loss to the Pacers pic.twitter.com/718h5LazQq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

Despite a disappointing scoring performance from Stephen Curry (12 points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-10 from the three-point line), one bright spot for the Warriors was Klay Thompson, who led the team in scoring with 28 points and 8 threes. Thompson made history Monday night as he moved into 13th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.

Klay describes what it means to him to pass Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time 3-pointers made list pic.twitter.com/knVhDdN9eZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

Although it was a disappointing game for the Warriors, they can’t afford to dwell on it too long as five of their next six games will be on the road where they have a 2-10 record this season. Golden State will get back to it on Wednesday night when they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

