The Warriors sent James Wiseman down to Santa Cruz to get minutes. Now they’re bringing him up because there’s plenty of NBA minutes for him Wednesday.

Warriors recall center James Wiseman from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/F563ZUifa8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 6, 2022

Wiseman has an opportunity to play because the Warriors are again sitting starters during a road game. Against the Utah Jazz, Andrew Wiggins is still out with an adductor strain, while Steph Curry has a left ankle so sore he only played 38 minutes Monday night, while Draymond Green’s hip tightness limited him to 34.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2022

Wiseman averaged 15.6 points per game and 10.1 rebounds with Santa Cruz. The Sea Dubs went 4-3, and Wiseman put up double-doubles in the last three games he was there. His one positive net rating came in his final game there.

With two forwards out, there’s a good chance Wiseman sees action against Utah, who starts a very tall frontcourt with Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, and 6’11” Lauri Markkanen at “small” forward. They’ve also got rookie Walker Kessler coming of the bench. Not only can the Warriors use Wiseman’s size, it’ll be good practice to see if he can chase Utah’s bigs, all of whom shoot from outside the arc, out to the three-point line.

It may turn out to be a brief return for Wiseman. Santa Cruz plays again on Friday night, while the Warriors have until Saturday’s game with the Boston Celtics to rehab their injuries, which are clearly quite severe and not just Steve Kerr resting veterans on the road.

Until then, Wiseman is available for dunks, contact-less screens, and Bob Fitzgerald describing at length his lack of playing experience, at least for one night.