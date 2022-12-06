Curry, Green, and Wiggins out vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors are hitting the road, where they’ve struggled all year. And their first game is going to be a difficult one, as they’ll be without all three of their 2022 All-Stars.

On Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s game against the surprisingly good Utah Jazz, coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will all be sidelined in Salt Lake City.

Curry is out due to left ankle soreness. He rolled his ankle on Saturday in the team’s win over the Houston Rockets, and was in visible pain, but stayed in the game. He played during Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, but had his worst game of the year. It would seem that the injury was still bothering him, and now he’ll take some time off to heal it.

Wiggins will miss his second straight game with right adductor tightness. He’s been the most durable player in the NBA since being selected with the first overall pick in 2014, so it’s rare to see him sidelined for an injury. Thankfully it doesn’t appear to be a very serious one.

Green is out with left hip tightness. I would guess it’s the only game he misses.

After Wednesday’s game, the Dubs have two off days in a row before hosting the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday (after that game they hit the road for six straight away games).

It’s not clear who will start in place oft he three All-Stars. Jordan Poole will surely take Curry’s place, and I would expect Jonathan Kuminga to take Green’s. Presumably Anthony Lamb or Moses Moody will slide into the lineup to replace Wiggins.

In addition to losing some players, the Warriors are also getting one bag, as James Wiseman is returning after about three weeks in the G League. With lots of minutes to fill, he’ll likely see some action in Utah.