Preview: Warriors visit Jazz without Curry, Green, or Wiggins

JAMES WISEMAN IS BACK BABY!

By Daniel Hardee
Stockton Kings vs Santa Cruz Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from an annoying home loss to the Indiana Pacers. To do so, they’ll have to do something that haven’t done much of this season: win on the road! The Dubs have lost ten of twelve away from the friendly confines of Chase Center, but they’ll get another chance when they take on the Utah Jazz.

Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz

December 7th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area| Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Warriors won’t have three of their 2021-2022 season All-Stars when they face Utah tonight.

But if you don’t have All-Stars available, it’s great to have lottery picks! The Dubs will deploy Jonathan Kuminga (2021 7th overall pick), Moses Moody (2021 14th overall pick), and James Wiseman (2020 2nd overall pick) into the fiery cauldron of NBA competition. This will be a nice checkpoint for those in Dub Nation wondering just how far these young guys have developed, especially Wiseman who spent a seven game stint with the club.

Per ESPN: “In his seven games with Santa Cruz, Wiseman averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes. He posted his first positive net rating on Saturday against the Stockton Kings, finishing plus-17, a sign that his feel for the game is improving.”

I’m excited for these young guys to keep figuring it out. This team judges itself by championship banners so we have a long way to go for a verdict on how the youth movement and All-Star core support each other. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching three talented prospects develop their games in the specific roles they’re needed to play right now.

They’ll have to do it against a Utah Jazz team that is fighting to stay above .500 after a hot start to the season.

In their last game, a 116-111 loss to the Trail Blazers, they couldn’t stop Anfernee Simons from scoring a career high 45 points.

If Simons did that, I wonder what Golden State’s young star-in-the-making Jordan Poole could do with the ball in his hands and no Stephen Curry on the floor.

