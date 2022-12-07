Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors travel on the road to play the Utah Jazz, however, they will do so after announcing a few big roster moves on Tuesday that will significantly impact tonight’s game. Starters Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins have been ruled out, while center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League to presumably play in tonight’s game.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2022
Here’s what out writers at Golden State of Mind had to say about Tuesday’s announcements.
Curry, Green, and Wiggins out vs. Jazz via Brady Klopfer:
Curry is out due to left ankle soreness. He rolled his ankle on Saturday in the team’s win over the Houston Rockets, and was in visible pain, but stayed in the game. He played during Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, but had his worst game of the year. It would seem that the injury was still bothering him, and now he’ll take some time off to heal it.
Wiggins will miss his second straight game with right adductor tightness. He’s been the most durable player in the NBA since being selected with the first overall pick in 2014, so it’s rare to see him sidelined for an injury. Thankfully it doesn’t appear to be a very serious one.
Green is out with left hip tightness. I would guess it’s the only game he misses.
After Wednesday’s game, the Dubs have two off days in a row before hosting the Boston Celticsin an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday (after that game they hit the road for six straight away games).
James Wiseman recalled from Santa Cruz via Sean Keane:
With two forwards out, there’s a good chance Wiseman sees action against Utah, who starts a very tall frontcourt with Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, and 6’11” Lauri Markkanen at “small” forward. They’ve also got rookie Walker Kessler coming of the bench. Not only can the Warriors use Wiseman’s size, it’ll be good practice to see if he can chase Utah’s bigs, all of whom shoot from outside the arc, out to the three-point line.
It may turn out to be a brief return for Wiseman. Santa Cruz plays again on Friday night, while the Warriors have until Saturday’s game with the Boston Celtics to rehab their injuries, which are clearly quite severe and not just Steve Kerr resting veterans on the road.
Until then, Wiseman is available for dunks, contact-less screens, and Bob Fitzgerald describing at length his lack of playing experience, at least for one night.
