The Golden State Warriors travel on the road to play the Utah Jazz, however, they will do so after announcing a few big roster moves on Tuesday that will significantly impact tonight’s game. Starters Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins have been ruled out, while center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League to presumably play in tonight’s game.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2022

With two forwards out, there’s a good chance Wiseman sees action against Utah, who starts a very tall frontcourt with Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, and 6’11” Lauri Markkanen at “small” forward. They’ve also got rookie Walker Kessler coming of the bench. Not only can the Warriors use Wiseman’s size, it’ll be good practice to see if he can chase Utah’s bigs, all of whom shoot from outside the arc, out to the three-point line. It may turn out to be a brief return for Wiseman. Santa Cruz plays again on Friday night, while the Warriors have until Saturday’s game with the Boston Celtics to rehab their injuries, which are clearly quite severe and not just Steve Kerr resting veterans on the road. Until then, Wiseman is available for dunks, contact-less screens, and Bob Fitzgerald describing at length his lack of playing experience, at least for one night.

