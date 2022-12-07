How to watch Warriors at Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will play a road matchup against the Utah Jazz tonight. The game will be played at 6 PM PT in Salt Lake City and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors’ two-game winning streak came to an abrupt end after a disappointing 112-104 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Likewise, the Jazz’s two-game winning streak also came to a halt after their Saturday night loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, 116-111.

Golden State and Utah already played each other once this season. The game took place just a couple of weeks ago on November 25, 2022 and resulted in a 129-118 Warriors victory. Stephen Curry led the Dubs in scoring that night with 33 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson tied for second with 20 points each.

Tonight’s game will be a different story though. On Tuesday, it was announced that Curry, Wiggins, and Draymond Green will all be held out for this one-game road trip against the Jazz. To help fill in for their absences, the Warriors recalled center and former second-overall pick James Wiseman from the G-League who should be available to play for tonight’s game.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2022

Putting the Warriors’ abysmal road record aside, the team playing without their usual assortment of starters will undoubtedly make winning tonight’s game against the 14-12 Jazz even more difficult. On the bright side though, it should be interesting to see how much Wiseman improved during his time in the G-League.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, Kevon Looney

Jazz: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler

Regular Season Game #26

Who: Golden State Warriors (13 - 12) at Utah Jazz (14 - 12)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)