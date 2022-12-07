The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from their worst loss of the season, as they take on the Utah Jazz for the second time this season. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they’ll be without a lot of their best players. Fortunately for the Warriors, so too will the Jazz.

Let’s jump into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left ankle soreness)

Curry rolled his ankle during Saturday’s win over the Houston Rockets, but stayed in the game. He played during Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, and had his worst game of the season. Now he’ll get a good chunk of time to rest the ankle, as the Dubs next game isn’t until Saturday.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain)

Tough timing for Wiggins, who misses his second straight game after his best performance of the year. Wiggins has been the most durable player in the NBA since getting drafted eight years ago, so it’s odd to see him sidelined, but he probably won’t be away long.

Out — Draymond Green (left hip tightness)

The Dubs will be missing all three of their 2022 All-Stars, as Green is joining Curry and Wiggins on the sidelines. Anyone thinking this is load management: it’s not. The Warriors didn’t play Tuesday, and don’t play Thursday or Friday. I’m guessing that all three players would be suiting up if it were Game 7, but that doesn’t mean they’re not injured right now.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

By now you know the drill with Iguodala. Who knows when we’ll see him.

Jazz

Out — Lauri Markkanen (illness)

Markkanen was a late scratch, and it hurts the Jazz. He’s been a revelation since coming over to Utah in the offseason as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade. The 2017 lottery pick is having a breakout season, averaging 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.3% from three-point range, and inserting himself firmly in the All-Star conversation as Utah has been one of the biggest early season surprises.

Out — Mike Conley Jr. (left leg popliteus strain)

Poor Conley. As Mitchell and Rudy Gobert got shipped out, the veteran point guard is stuck to sit around while the Jazz hit the reset button. And in this game, he’ll be sitting around from the sideline.

Out — Johnny Juzang (right wrist sprain)

Juzang, who is on a two-way contract, when undrafted in June after spending a year at Kentucky and two years at UCLA. He’s yet to make his NBA debut.

Out — Micah Potter (G League — two-way contract)

Utah’s other two-way contract is Potter, who played in three games last year for the Detroit Pistons, and has appeared in two this season for Utah.

Go Dubs!