Good Morning Dub Nation,

If the Golden State Warriors’ Monday night loss against the Indiana Pacers was deemed the “worst loss of the season”, then the team’s 124-123 loss against the Utah Jazz may have been the most embarrassing way to lose this season.

Golden State had the game all but won — up 123-119 with about 13 seconds remaining in the game – when Klay Thompson mistakenly left Malik Beasley open for a three to put the game within one.

Malik Beasley's CLUTCH triple made it a 1-point game before Fontecchio's game-winner! pic.twitter.com/Nn3Qz13Yfe — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022

Klay says he "fell asleep" on Beasley's late 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/plYtdQ0nvy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022

On the next play, the Warriors inbound the ball to Jordan Poole who gets stripped (and tackled) as Utah’s Simone Fontecchio breaks away for the game-winning dunk.

SIMONE FONTECCHIO FOR THE WIN OFF THE STEAL!@utahjazz WIN pic.twitter.com/yyclOCRtAg — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022

JP is moving on to the next game pic.twitter.com/XgO8yEJ9Td — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022

It’s safe to say, head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with his team’s execution down the stretch – leaving a bad taste in what would have otherwise been deemed a very positive game from the team’s young core.

Steve Kerr talks about what went wrong for the Dubs down the stretch pic.twitter.com/TB23o2KDd9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022

"Can't leave a 3-point shooter up four with six seconds left when the gameplan is to not give up threes." - Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/kx72htk9kU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022

The good news is that the Warriors will now get two full days to rest and recover before Saturday’s primetime game against the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: