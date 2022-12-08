Good Morning Dub Nation,
If the Golden State Warriors’ Monday night loss against the Indiana Pacers was deemed the “worst loss of the season”, then the team’s 124-123 loss against the Utah Jazz may have been the most embarrassing way to lose this season.
Golden State had the game all but won — up 123-119 with about 13 seconds remaining in the game – when Klay Thompson mistakenly left Malik Beasley open for a three to put the game within one.
Malik Beasley's CLUTCH triple made it a 1-point game before Fontecchio's game-winner! pic.twitter.com/Nn3Qz13Yfe— NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022
Klay says he "fell asleep" on Beasley's late 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/plYtdQ0nvy— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022
On the next play, the Warriors inbound the ball to Jordan Poole who gets stripped (and tackled) as Utah’s Simone Fontecchio breaks away for the game-winning dunk.
SIMONE FONTECCHIO FOR THE WIN OFF THE STEAL!@utahjazz WIN pic.twitter.com/yyclOCRtAg— NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022
JP is moving on to the next game pic.twitter.com/XgO8yEJ9Td— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022
It’s safe to say, head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with his team’s execution down the stretch – leaving a bad taste in what would have otherwise been deemed a very positive game from the team’s young core.
Steve Kerr talks about what went wrong for the Dubs down the stretch pic.twitter.com/TB23o2KDd9— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022
"Can't leave a 3-point shooter up four with six seconds left when the gameplan is to not give up threes." - Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/kx72htk9kU— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022
The good news is that the Warriors will now get two full days to rest and recover before Saturday’s primetime game against the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.
