Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/8/22: Klay Thompson’s ‘dreadful mistake’ on defense leads to another disappointing loss

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

If the Golden State Warriors’ Monday night loss against the Indiana Pacers was deemed the “worst loss of the season”, then the team’s 124-123 loss against the Utah Jazz may have been the most embarrassing way to lose this season.

Golden State had the game all but won — up 123-119 with about 13 seconds remaining in the game – when Klay Thompson mistakenly left Malik Beasley open for a three to put the game within one.

On the next play, the Warriors inbound the ball to Jordan Poole who gets stripped (and tackled) as Utah’s Simone Fontecchio breaks away for the game-winning dunk.

It’s safe to say, head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with his team’s execution down the stretch – leaving a bad taste in what would have otherwise been deemed a very positive game from the team’s young core.

The good news is that the Warriors will now get two full days to rest and recover before Saturday’s primetime game against the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.

