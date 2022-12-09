Good Morning Dub Nation,

After a short stint back with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, James Wiseman, along with rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, will return to the G-league in an announcement made by the team on Thursday.

Warriors assign Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/P3tVZOUh33 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 9, 2022

This was always the plan for Wiseman going into Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors needed the extra depth as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins were all ruled out before the game. Head coach Steve Kerr stresses that reps are the most important thing for the former second-overall pick, so the absences of the starters opened an opportunity for Wiseman to get playing time with the team.

However, in his first game back with the Warriors since Nov. 14, Wiseman only received five minutes of action against Utah. Although his playing time was short, Wiseman was solid during his time on the court highlighted by a thunderous dunk he threw down on a mismatch with an undersized Jazz defender.

Off the miss, James Wiseman runs the floor, gets matched up with Simone Fontecchio, and absolutely discards him on his way to an open dunk. pic.twitter.com/TLQDoPr4Na — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 8, 2022

Although he still seems to struggled with fighting for rebounding and contesting shots at the rim, his overall energy and confidence looked a lot better than it did earlier in the year which is a great sign that he’s moving in the right direction.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week:

Stephen Curry went viral earlier in the week after a video showed him making five full-court shots in a row. Only Curry’s reputation as the best shooter in the history of the game could have people believing this was actually possible as it was later revealed by Curry himself that it was the work of some great editing. It’s still a fun clip though, so enjoy it and have a good weekend Dub Nation!