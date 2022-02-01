How to watch Warriors at Spurs

The Golden State Warriors cap off this road back-to-back with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs for their 52nd game of the season. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Antonio and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is coming off a win against the Houston Rockets last night with a score of 122-108. San Antonio last played on Sunday night in a matchup that resulted in a 110-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors and Spurs last played on December 4, 2021 in a game that Golden State loss by a score of 107-112.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to 6 games after beating the Rockets. Stephen Curry was the star of the night leading all scorers with 40 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds in 38 minutes of play. The team also played great defense as they took advantage of a turnover-prone Houston team with 10 steals in the game.

The last time the Warriors played the Spurs was a trap game on the second night of a back-to-back after a big win against the Phoenix Suns. Tonight, Golden State once again finds themselves facing off against the Spurs for the tail end of a back-to-back, however this time the Warriors will be sitting out most of their key players.

One thing to watch for in this game is the matchup between the two frontcourts. Golden State is hurting at the center position with injuries to Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica. Last night, Houston’s center Christian Wood took advantage of the size mismatch with 24 points and 13 rebounds. The Spurs will get center Jakob Poeltl back after he missed the last game against the Suns. With their size disadvantage, look for the Warriors to counter with the athleticism of their younger players especially since most of the veterans will be out for tonight’s matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

*Starters Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins ruled out

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl

Regular Season Game #52

Who: Golden State Warriors (38 - 13) at San Antonio Spurs (19 - 32)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)