Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors at Rockets

See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Rockets on Monday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on Monday night with a score of 122-108. The Rockets were competitive throughout the game, but it was Stephen Curry’s hot shooting that put the game out of reach in the 4th quarter. Here are some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Curry Flurry Fallout

The looming topic amongst Warriors fans has been Curry’s shooting slump. Curry put all of that to rest for at least one game with a vintage performance where he led all scorers with 40 points — including 21 points in the 4th quarter. He shot 7-14 from three while adding in 9 assists and 5 rebounds in 38 minutes of play. Here’s what Curry had to say about his hot shooting night:

Efficient, high scoring nights like this have become oddly rare for Curry as of late and he acknowledges that here:

Curry’s rotation pattern and inability to stay in rhythm has been floated by some as one of the causes for his poor shooting efficiency. On a night where his shot was deadly accurate, Curry was glad to stay in the game despite the heavy minutes during the first night of a back-to-back:

Some Extra Motivation

One of the sparks for Curry’s 4th quarter scoring outburst was a moment in the 3rd quarter when Rockets’ guard Kevin Porter Jr. tried to get in Steph’s head by staring him down and talking trash. Curry stonewalled him, opting to let his game do the talking and the rest was history. Here’s what Curry had to say about the trash talk:

Here’s what Juan Toscano-Anderson had to say about Porter’s trash talking:

In the end, there were no hard feelings as both players understood that the competitive nature is part of what makes basketball fun. Here’s what Porter tweeted after the game:

Curry even gave some advice to Porter after the game:

Other Notes

Head Coach Steve Kerr had many positive things to say about the way his team is playing during this 6-game winning streak. Here are some of the notable ones:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Steve Kerr who has a message to everyone who wants to trash talk Curry:

Recap

It will be a quick turnaround for the Dubs as they play again on Tuesday night. They will attempt to sweep this road trip by winning the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.

