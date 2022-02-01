Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on Monday night with a score of 122-108. The Rockets were competitive throughout the game, but it was Stephen Curry’s hot shooting that put the game out of reach in the 4th quarter. Here are some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Curry Flurry Fallout

The looming topic amongst Warriors fans has been Curry’s shooting slump. Curry put all of that to rest for at least one game with a vintage performance where he led all scorers with 40 points — including 21 points in the 4th quarter. He shot 7-14 from three while adding in 9 assists and 5 rebounds in 38 minutes of play. Here’s what Curry had to say about his hot shooting night:

Confidence is everything for Steph pic.twitter.com/jFdi0UEinV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Efficient, high scoring nights like this have become oddly rare for Curry as of late and he acknowledges that here:

Steph on his shooting woes: "It’s the gift & the curse of the bar you’ve set for yourself...You get all the praise when you're doing well, & it's something to talk about when I dont hit that level...Im the first to judge the way I play & I understand when I dont meet that level." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 1, 2022

Curry’s rotation pattern and inability to stay in rhythm has been floated by some as one of the causes for his poor shooting efficiency. On a night where his shot was deadly accurate, Curry was glad to stay in the game despite the heavy minutes during the first night of a back-to-back:

Steph Curry's rotation pattern usually has him leaving in the middle of the fourth quarter for a rest. Steve Kerr skipped that sub tonight as Curry was erupting for 21 in the quarter.



Curry: "The right call for sure. I won that one tonight." pic.twitter.com/8gjHNCS4of — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2022

Some Extra Motivation

One of the sparks for Curry’s 4th quarter scoring outburst was a moment in the 3rd quarter when Rockets’ guard Kevin Porter Jr. tried to get in Steph’s head by staring him down and talking trash. Curry stonewalled him, opting to let his game do the talking and the rest was history. Here’s what Curry had to say about the trash talk:

Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:



"Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn't say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it." — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) February 1, 2022

Here’s what Juan Toscano-Anderson had to say about Porter’s trash talking:

JTA: Steph finds it “comedic” when opponents smack talk him pic.twitter.com/DZJCGKQXsc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

In the end, there were no hard feelings as both players understood that the competitive nature is part of what makes basketball fun. Here’s what Porter tweeted after the game:

Locced in. competing against the best gotta bring yo shit! No cap steph is steph haha — Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) February 1, 2022

Curry even gave some advice to Porter after the game:

No beef here, Steph gave Kevin Porter Jr. some advice after the game pic.twitter.com/kdKQtX9v6x — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Other Notes

Head Coach Steve Kerr had many positive things to say about the way his team is playing during this 6-game winning streak. Here are some of the notable ones:

Kerr: Andrew Wiggins is a "machine" pic.twitter.com/Scj36KgeFy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Steve Kerr on Moses Moody: "I think he has a chance to make a real impact for us the rest of the season. He's in a great spot." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 1, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Steve Kerr who has a message to everyone who wants to trash talk Curry:

Kerr “highly encourages” opponents like KPJ to trash-talk Steph pic.twitter.com/Xewrp3wEmb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Recap

It will be a quick turnaround for the Dubs as they play again on Tuesday night. They will attempt to sweep this road trip by winning the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.