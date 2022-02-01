Curry, Thompson, Wiggins out vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors have quite a task on their hands as they try to beat the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Not only is it the second half of a road back-to-back, and not only is it against against a Gregg Popovich team, which always seems to give the Dubs fits, but Golden State will be without ... almost everyone, it seems.

In addition to Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), who will miss his 13th straight game due to injury, the Warriors are resting Steph Curry (toe soreness) and Andrew Wiggins (left knee soreness). Klay Thompson will rest, as has been the case for him for all back-to-backs, and likely will continue to be for the rest of the season.

Andre Iguodala will (left hip injury management) will miss his seventh straight game, while Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) and Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) will remain out after missing Monday’s game.

The Warriors will face the Spurs without four of their five starters, and then some. pic.twitter.com/8LnyXJ4YhU — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 1, 2022

That uhh ... doesn’t leave a whole lot, does it? Add in James Wiseman, and the Warriors are down eight players, meaning they only have nine available: Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Chris Chiozza, and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

This will be interesting. Is that the right word?