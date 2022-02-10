 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Postgame Roundup: Steve Kerr says his team ‘looked small out there’

See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Jazz on Wednesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night by a score of 85-111. It was an ugly game for the Warriors who couldn’t seem to find a consistent rhythm throughout the night. Here’s some takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Warriors’ lack of size

Golden State’s lack of frontcourt depth behind Kevon Looney has been a topic of discussion for Warriors fans. The team has been getting away with it by playing small ball, but their size disadvantage finally caught up to them against the Jazz. Even without All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the Utah bigs were too much for Golden State to handle in a game that saw backup center Hassan Whiteside go for 17 rebounds and 7 blocks.

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say:

Here’s Juan Toscano-Anderson further emphasizing Kerr’s point on rebounding whenever the Warriors decide to play small:

Trade deadline expectations

Thursday’s trade deadline has everyone’s attention around the league so naturally the Warriors players and coaches were asked about it. Although Golden State’s roster has relatively minor flaws, the team seems pretty content with who they have, especially if they are fully healthy.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about any moves the team may make:

Here’s a soundbite from Stephen Curry on what he expects the team to do at the deadline:

Quote of the night

Finally, the trade deadline can be a nervous time for players at the end of the roster. Here’s JTA describing this tense feeling according to a tweet by Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Recap

It was a disappointing night for the Warriors as their 9-game winning streak finally came to an end after Wednesday’s loss. They now head back home for the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

