Postgame Roundup: Steve Kerr says his team ‘looked small out there’

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night by a score of 85-111. It was an ugly game for the Warriors who couldn’t seem to find a consistent rhythm throughout the night. Here’s some takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Warriors’ lack of size

Golden State’s lack of frontcourt depth behind Kevon Looney has been a topic of discussion for Warriors fans. The team has been getting away with it by playing small ball, but their size disadvantage finally caught up to them against the Jazz. Even without All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the Utah bigs were too much for Golden State to handle in a game that saw backup center Hassan Whiteside go for 17 rebounds and 7 blocks.

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say:

Steve Kerr: “We did look small out there tonight.” pic.twitter.com/1wn1x66TNV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 10, 2022

Steve Kerr: "We’ve made a big deal from it in our film sessions: Boxing out, especially lacking some size and having guys out. If we’re going to play small lineups, it’s imperative every guy does his part boxing out his man." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 10, 2022

Here’s Juan Toscano-Anderson further emphasizing Kerr’s point on rebounding whenever the Warriors decide to play small:

JTA on the Jazz' size advantage over the Warriors "17 rebound differential...That's a huge difference-maker. We got to do better of controlling the glass, even if we are smaller ... but it is what it is. They are bigger than us. I just hate to say that like I'm making excuses." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 10, 2022

Trade deadline expectations

Thursday’s trade deadline has everyone’s attention around the league so naturally the Warriors players and coaches were asked about it. Although Golden State’s roster has relatively minor flaws, the team seems pretty content with who they have, especially if they are fully healthy.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about any moves the team may make:

Steve Kerr on the Warriors at the trade deadline: “I don’t think anyone is expecting anything, but you never say never.” pic.twitter.com/VvP0JJvFc0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 10, 2022

Here’s a soundbite from Stephen Curry on what he expects the team to do at the deadline:

Steph Curry said he hasn’t been in contact with the front office pre deadline and that they’d approach the core guys if anything big is on the table.



Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/XLLxQHekV7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 10, 2022

Quote of the night

Finally, the trade deadline can be a nervous time for players at the end of the roster. Here’s JTA describing this tense feeling according to a tweet by Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Tense time of year at the trade deadline. JTA said he hears the ESPN "dun-nuh-nuh" alert notification on his phone and immediately looks at it. Until the deadline passes, like most players, he wonders if he's on his way out. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 10, 2022

Recap

It was a disappointing night for the Warriors as their 9-game winning streak finally came to an end after Wednesday’s loss. They now head back home for the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Thursday.