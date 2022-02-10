How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks

For their 56th game of the season, the Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the New York Knicks. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is coming off an 85-111 loss against the Utah Jazz last night. The Knicks have lost 4 games in a row and most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 115-132 on Tuesday. The Warriors and Knicks played each other once this season on December 14th, 2021 in Madison Square Garden — a game where Stephen Curry broke the record for most career made threes during a 105-96 Warriors victory.

Despite a 13-0 run to begin the game, the Warriors were blown out by the Jazz last night, ending their 9-game winning streak. Golden State couldn’t find a consistent rhythm during the game, and it showed in the 4th quarter when Utah extended the lead to above 20 points. Head coach Steve Kerr said the team “looked small” during his postgame presser which was evidenced by the rebound discrepancy between the two teams. Jazz backup center Hassan Whiteside feasted on the smaller Warriors to a stat line that included 17 rebounds and 7 blocks.

Golden State moves forward to take on a struggling Knicks team that they have beat twice in a row dating back to last season. This New York team has a very different vibe from last year’s team who exceeded expectations by making it to the playoffs. In their last 10 games, the Knicks rank middle of the pack in defensive rating at 17th but rank 27th in offensive rating during that span. A Tom Thibodeau coached team is always expected to play tough defense, but the challenge will be keeping up with a (hopefully) motivated Warriors’ offense eager to avenge last night’s disappointing loss.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

*Otto Porter Jr. is resting tonight

Knicks: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson

*RJ Barrett is out

Regular Season Game #56

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 - 14) vs. New York Knicks (24 - 31)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)