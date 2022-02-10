The Golden State Warriors are getting some reinforcements as they try to start a new winning streak on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. Nemanja Bjelica, a key bench player for the Dubs this year, is returning to action.

Nemanja Bjelica will return tonight for the Warriors. Otto Porter is resting. Andre Iguodala remains out. No other notables on the injury report vs Knicks. RJ Barrett is out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 10, 2022

Bjelica has missed six straight games while dealing with back spasms, so it will be great to see him back on the court, especially given how short-handed they are at the forward positions: Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala remain out, while Otto Porter Jr. will rest with it being the second half of a back-to-back.

A free agent addition before the season, Bjelica has been a key part of the bench unit, and has fit seamlessly into the team’s offensive system, stretching the floor, attacking the rim, and showing off some impressive skills as a passer. It will be great to see him back on the court.

The Dubs will be looking to start the final stretch of the season in style, after opting to not make any deals at the trade deadline. With 27 games remaining, the Dubs sit three and a half games behind the Phoenix Suns, who made two minor additions at the deadline, adding Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday.