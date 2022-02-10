The 2022 NBA All-Star Game Draft was on Thursday night, and it was probably the most entertaining product the league has put out this season. But more importantly for Golden State Warriors fans, it gave us the opportunity to find out where Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins will be playing.

The answer? Against each other.

Curry was chosen by LeBron James, while Wiggins ended up on Kevin Durant’s team.

James and Durant, the captains from each conference based on vote total, took turns selecting the nine other starters (nine rather than eight because Durant is injured). LeBron had the first pick and chose Giannis Antetokounmpo, which was followed up by KD selecting Joel Embiid.

With the third overall pick, James took Curry, after pointing out that he was the greatest shooter ever. Then Durant took Ja Morant, James took DeMar DeRozan, Durant took Jayson Tatum, and James took Nikola Jokić. That left the final two players, Wiggins and Trae Young, for Team Durant.

That was the part relevant to the Warriors, who had no reserves to be taken, due to Draymond Green missing the game with an injury. But it was only the start of the entertainment.

Just a few hours before the draft, news broke that Durant’s Brooklyn Nets had traded All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. This came after news that Harden was hoping to be traded, and had clashed behind the scenes with Durant and the rest of the team.

With every passing pick in the draft, it became increasingly clear that Durant had no intention to draft Harden ... and even more amusingly, that LeBron was going to avoid Harden too, to keep giving Durant opportunities to select him — or better yet, pass him up.

It culminated in comedy gold, as Harden was the last player left on the board, ending up on Team LeBron by default.

Kevin Durant picks Rudy Gobert with his last pick over Harden, and LeBron is dying laughing.



pic.twitter.com/1hFLUFsaAe — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 11, 2022

Incredible.

Here’s the whole reserve segment, if you feel like watching the outstanding theater.

And here are the final rosters:

Team LeBron James

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steph Curry

DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James

Nikola Jokić

Reserves

Jimmy Butler

Luka Dončić

Darius Garland

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Fred VanVleet

Team Kevin Durant

Starters

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins

Trae Young

Reserves

LaMelo Ball

Devin Booker

Rudy Gobert

Zach LaVine

Khris Middleton

Dejounte Murray

Karl-Anthony Towns

Injured

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

The All-Star Game takes place Sunday, February 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT on TNT from Cleveland, Ohio.