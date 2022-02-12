Preview: Lakers come to Chase Center to face Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are in another big primetime game. Last year, LeBron James led the Lake Show over the Dubs in a narrow victory for the 7th seed in the 2021 play-in tournament. Golden State was wounded by that narrow defeat, ultimately missing the postseason after running out of gas the next game against the upstart Memphis Grizzlies.

If not for a King James dagger over an incredulous Stephen Curry, the Warriors may have fought into the postseason with a duct-taped roster missing Klay Thompson and many others. This shot still causes a wry smile throughout Dub Nation; the greatest shooter of all-time getting daggered by his greatest rival in a game between two proud franchises muddling through injury marred campaigns.

The Bay’s team responded in resounding fashion on opening night in the 2021-2022 season when they stunned the Russell Westbrook-era Lakers on in downtown L.A. per this ESPN recap:

The wounded Lakers still haven’t found their footing after that eye-opening loss while Golden State has dragged themselves to the 2nd best record in the league despite nonstop injuries of their own. Golden State beat them on the boards in that contest and outscored them 46-to-34 on points in the paint.

Most recently, both teams have lost two in a row, with Golden State losing to New York last game and L.A. faltering to the limping Portland Trail Blazers.

As these two teams seek to break their losing streaks, tt will be difficult for the Warriors to beat the Lakers on the glass this time around without their injured All-Star Draymond Green and others.

Andre Iguodala remains out against the Lakers tomorrow night. Otto Porter returns to the lineup. No surprises on the Warriors’ side of the injury report.



Here is the Lakers’ side https://t.co/wJsYAQMMn1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2022

Not sure how I feel about this Lakers game without draymond and with how we’ve been getting dismantled in the paint recently — Niner Faithful (@ninerempiregsw) February 11, 2022

Poll Who ya got, Lakers or Warriors? Lakers, their size will prove too much for the shorthanded Warriors to overcome.

The Warriors are going to find the holes in the Lakers’ defense and exploit them for a W vote view results 13% Lakers, their size will prove too much for the shorthanded Warriors to overcome. (6 votes)

86% The Warriors are going to find the holes in the Lakers’ defense and exploit them for a W (39 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

February 12th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game