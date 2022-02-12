How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

For their 57th game of the season, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime matchup. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors have lost consecutive games in a row for only the third time this season after losing to the New York Knicks on Thursday, 114-116. They take on the Lakers who have lost twice in a row including a 105-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Golden State and Los Angeles last played each other in the season opener on October 19, 2021. The game resulted in a 121-114 Warriors victory.

Golden State is coming off an emotional loss against the Knicks. It was the second night of a back-to-back for a Warriors team that looked physically drained. Despite this, the Warriors kept within striking distance the entire game but ultimately came up short after Klay Thompson missed the game-tying shot at the final buzzer.

The Warriors move on to play against a Lakers team that hasn’t lived up to their lofty preseason expectations. Many thought the superstar triumvirate of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook would return the team to its former glory, but all that resulted was an epic collapse filled with injuries, trade speculations, and oh so many shots clanking off the top of the backboard.

No NBA player should have this many bad misses pic.twitter.com/MbIxFUFEb6 — Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) January 11, 2022

Fun Lakers slander aside, LA’s size could be an issue for the Warriors as containing opposing big men has been a struggle for the team as of late. In their last two games, the Warriors have been out rebounded 103 to 73 — a stat which most attribute to the team’s lack of size and lack of energy to box out.

In previous matchups, Draymond Green played a big role in defending Anthony Davis and keeping the Lakers offense in check. Without Green, Golden State doesn’t have anyone to matchup with Davis whose averaging 23.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. To counter this, the Warriors will need Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to take advantage of a Lakers’ perimeter defense that allows the 12th most made threes in the league.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Lakers: Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Regular Season Game #57

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 - 15) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26 - 30)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)