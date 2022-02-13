Stephen Curry: ‘We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back’

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night by a score of 117-115. Despite how their season has gone, the Lakers always bring extra motivation whenever they play the Warriors, and Saturday was no different. It was a competitive game throughout, but a 4th quarter led by the hot shooting of Klay Thompson allowed Golden State to pull away with the win. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Klay Thompson king of the clutch

Thompson quickly put Thursday’s missed buzzer-beater behind him and delivered on a vintage shooting explosion when the Warriors needed him the most. He scored 16 points in the final quarter and finished the game with 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 0 assists. He went 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from the three-point line in 30 minutes of play. Here’s what Thompson had to say about his performance:

Klay on his season-high 33 points: “I’m not gonna lie, it felt really freaking good” pic.twitter.com/dmIaVvS3GK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about Thompson’s performance:

Kerr on Klay: "He got hot and took over the game" pic.twitter.com/i1YJA6F39N — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

When Klay is going off, Kerr says he "brings an electricity to the building that’s hard to quantify" ⚡ pic.twitter.com/so2NUZ1k0w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Here’s Stephen Curry expressing his confidence in Thompson:

Steph was happy to see Klay have a big night after Thursday’s miss at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/UTYJgHQRLR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Rookie’s big night

If not for Thompson’s 4th quarter, Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga would have been the story of Saturday night’s game. Kuminga played big-time minutes as the starter, wowing the crowd with several electrifying dunks that set the tone early in the game. He finished the with 18 points and 9 rebounds in 25 minutes of play. He also accepted the challenge of guarding LeBron James. Here’s what Kuminga had to say about his performance:

Kuminga assesses his performance guarding LeBron tonight pic.twitter.com/1p0eS95CrZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Kuminga calls Julius Randle "way more physical" than LeBron — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 13, 2022

Kerr was very happy with Kuminga’s performance tonight and over the course of the last month. Here’s what he had to say about the rookie:

Steve Kerr: “Jonathan (Kuminga) was our best player for the first three quarters.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 13, 2022

Kerr says the rookie Kuminga has earned a spot in the playoff rotation pic.twitter.com/KU8y57iHRH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Kuminga’s game also caught the attention of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel:

“I love his talent, he is very, very impressive.” — Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on Jonathan Kuminga — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 13, 2022

Quote of the Night

Curry sums up his feelings on his fellow Splash Brother in a way many Warriors fans can surely relate to:

Steph Curry: “We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back, for sure.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 13, 2022

*BONUS QUOTE*

With the big game on Sunday, here’s Curry’s Super Bowl pick for those who are interested:

The Warriors play in LA on Monday. They fly there tomorrow. That'll allow Steph Curry to go to the Super Bowl. He's picking the Bengals.



"Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I'm going with him." pic.twitter.com/8szNP4CIB9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2022

Recap

The Warriors end their 2-game losing streak with a nice win against the Lakers. Golden State will now head down south to play against the Los Angeles Clippers for a Monday night showdown.