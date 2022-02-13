 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Stephen Curry: ‘We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back’

See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Lakers on Saturday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night by a score of 117-115. Despite how their season has gone, the Lakers always bring extra motivation whenever they play the Warriors, and Saturday was no different. It was a competitive game throughout, but a 4th quarter led by the hot shooting of Klay Thompson allowed Golden State to pull away with the win. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Klay Thompson king of the clutch

Thompson quickly put Thursday’s missed buzzer-beater behind him and delivered on a vintage shooting explosion when the Warriors needed him the most. He scored 16 points in the final quarter and finished the game with 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 0 assists. He went 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from the three-point line in 30 minutes of play. Here’s what Thompson had to say about his performance:

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about Thompson’s performance:

Here’s Stephen Curry expressing his confidence in Thompson:

Rookie’s big night

If not for Thompson’s 4th quarter, Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga would have been the story of Saturday night’s game. Kuminga played big-time minutes as the starter, wowing the crowd with several electrifying dunks that set the tone early in the game. He finished the with 18 points and 9 rebounds in 25 minutes of play. He also accepted the challenge of guarding LeBron James. Here’s what Kuminga had to say about his performance:

Kerr was very happy with Kuminga’s performance tonight and over the course of the last month. Here’s what he had to say about the rookie:

Kuminga’s game also caught the attention of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel:

Quote of the Night

Curry sums up his feelings on his fellow Splash Brother in a way many Warriors fans can surely relate to:

*BONUS QUOTE*

With the big game on Sunday, here’s Curry’s Super Bowl pick for those who are interested:

Recap

The Warriors end their 2-game losing streak with a nice win against the Lakers. Golden State will now head down south to play against the Los Angeles Clippers for a Monday night showdown.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...