Stephen Curry: ‘We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back’

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night by a score of 117-115. Despite how their season has gone, the Lakers always bring extra motivation whenever they play the Warriors, and Saturday was no different. It was a competitive game throughout, but a 4th quarter led by the hot shooting of Klay Thompson allowed Golden State to pull away with the win. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:
Klay Thompson king of the clutch
Thompson quickly put Thursday’s missed buzzer-beater behind him and delivered on a vintage shooting explosion when the Warriors needed him the most. He scored 16 points in the final quarter and finished the game with 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 0 assists. He went 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from the three-point line in 30 minutes of play. Here’s what Thompson had to say about his performance:
Klay on his season-high 33 points: “I’m not gonna lie, it felt really freaking good” pic.twitter.com/dmIaVvS3GK— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022
Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about Thompson’s performance:
Kerr on Klay: "He got hot and took over the game" pic.twitter.com/i1YJA6F39N— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022
When Klay is going off, Kerr says he "brings an electricity to the building that’s hard to quantify" ⚡ pic.twitter.com/so2NUZ1k0w— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022
Here’s Stephen Curry expressing his confidence in Thompson:
Steph was happy to see Klay have a big night after Thursday’s miss at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/UTYJgHQRLR— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022
Rookie’s big night
If not for Thompson’s 4th quarter, Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga would have been the story of Saturday night’s game. Kuminga played big-time minutes as the starter, wowing the crowd with several electrifying dunks that set the tone early in the game. He finished the with 18 points and 9 rebounds in 25 minutes of play. He also accepted the challenge of guarding LeBron James. Here’s what Kuminga had to say about his performance:
Kuminga assesses his performance guarding LeBron tonight pic.twitter.com/1p0eS95CrZ— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022
Kuminga calls Julius Randle "way more physical" than LeBron— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 13, 2022
Kerr was very happy with Kuminga’s performance tonight and over the course of the last month. Here’s what he had to say about the rookie:
Steve Kerr: “Jonathan (Kuminga) was our best player for the first three quarters.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 13, 2022
Kerr says the rookie Kuminga has earned a spot in the playoff rotation pic.twitter.com/KU8y57iHRH— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022
Kuminga’s game also caught the attention of Lakers head coach Frank Vogel:
“I love his talent, he is very, very impressive.” — Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on Jonathan Kuminga— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 13, 2022
Quote of the Night
Curry sums up his feelings on his fellow Splash Brother in a way many Warriors fans can surely relate to:
Steph Curry: “We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back, for sure.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 13, 2022
*BONUS QUOTE*
With the big game on Sunday, here’s Curry’s Super Bowl pick for those who are interested:
The Warriors play in LA on Monday. They fly there tomorrow. That'll allow Steph Curry to go to the Super Bowl. He's picking the Bengals.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2022
"Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I'm going with him." pic.twitter.com/8szNP4CIB9
Recap
The Warriors end their 2-game losing streak with a nice win against the Lakers. Golden State will now head down south to play against the Los Angeles Clippers for a Monday night showdown.
