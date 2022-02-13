Preview: Warriors head to L.A. to face Clippers on Valentine’s Day

The Golden State Warriors started their season with a gritty win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road before scratching out a W against the Los Angeles Clippers the next game in San Francisco. And after beating the Lakers yet again Saturday night, the Dubs will once again be rewarded with a date with the Clips.

For Bay Area fans bummed out by the L.A. Rams winning a Super Bowl after knocking the San Francisco 49ers out in the playoffs, take heart: the Warriors are 4-0 so far against Los Angeles basketball teams.

The Clippers actually have the better record of the two L.A. teams, currently one spot ahead of the Lakers in the race for the 8th seed. They’re fresh off of a win over the Dallas Mavericks and are still in the playoff hunt despite their star wing tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing a plethora of games due to injury. Leonard hasn’t touched the floor this season as he rehabs his ACL injury, while George hasn’t played since December with a torn elbow.

And yet the Clips are still competitive, winning their last game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Unfortunately though, their injury woes keep piling up. They acquired Norman Powell before the trade deadline, and he’s already out indefinitely with a foot injury per ESPN:

The LA Clippers have lost yet another top player indefinitely this season after recently acquired Norman Powell was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his left foot on Sunday. Powell suffered the injury Thursday when he scored 19 points in 34 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Powell sat out Saturday’s 99-97 win over the Mavericks with what the team initially called turf toe.

Golden State has won the last two matchups between these two ballclubs, most recently a 105-90 beating that came when an incensed Stephen Curry went nuclear after a referee gave a technical foul to the Dubs.

Steph absolutely SNAPPED on the ref pic.twitter.com/NHHyZ4wPuX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Steph threw up his own T pic.twitter.com/xLVFBwEjNO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

This game takes place on Valentines Day, and I’m sure the Dubs would love nothing more than to give the Clippers a special gift Monday night. No, it won’t be flowers and candy, but more like hella threes with a few dunks sprinkled in.

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Clippers

February 14th, 2022 | 7:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game