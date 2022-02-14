How to watch Warriors at Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will play their 58th game of the season tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be played at 7:30pm PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors come into this game riding the momentum of their big 117-115 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The Clippers broke their 3-game losing streak with a win on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 99-97. In their most recent matchup on November 28th, 2021; the Warriors beat the Clippers by a score of 105-90.

Golden State snapped their 2-game losing streak with a win on Saturday. It was a competitive game that required late game heroics from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to seal the deal for the Warriors. Thompson was on fire in the final quarter, scoring 16 out of his 33 points when the team needed him the most. Not to be forgotten was the big game by Jonathan Kuminga who held his own defending LeBron James while also throwing down a few highlight dunks in the process.

The Warriors are 4-0 against LA teams this season as they look to continue that streak against the 8th seeded Clippers. Despite injuries to former All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers are still a top 10 team in defensive rating this season. However, the same cannot be said of their offense which has plummeted to 26th in the league.

One thing to watch for is the Clippers’ defensive strategy against Curry. In their previous game against the Mavericks, the Clippers decided not to double Luka Doncic. They chose to make him a scorer, which he happily obliged to the tune of 45 points.

Here’s a quote from Clippers head coach Ty Lue on his defensive strategy against Doncic:

“Hats off to him for playing great, but I thought our team did a hell of a job. We know he can dominate the game with his passing and his scoring. We wanted to try to limit him to being a scorer, and he did it again, unfortunately, but we were able to weather the storm.”

The single coverage allowed Doncic to be aggressive scoring the ball while focusing on distributing only if the double team ever arrived. Since Curry sees similar defensive coverages as Doncic, this could be a sign that he is in for a big scoring night if the Clippers decide to stick with this strategy.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #58

Who: Golden State Warriors (42 - 15) at Los Angeles Clippers (28 - 30)

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)