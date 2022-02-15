The Golden State Warriors finally revealed some promising news surrounding center James Wiseman's injury rehab. Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed on The Morning Roast (95.7 The Game) that Wiseman has been cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmaging. The news was later confirmed by The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The Warriors and their fans have been anxiously awaiting Wiseman's return to an NBA court all season long. Wiseman has been out since he tore the meniscus in his right knee last season. While the Warriors have suggested at various points that the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft would return to the court early in the season, Wiseman has dealt with multiple setbacks during his rehab.

As the NBA's buyout market heats up following the trade deadline, Golden State needs to gauge their roster. With Wiseman and forward Draymond Green out with injuries, the Dubs have been dominated inside by opposing bigs. The Warriors have been heavily tied to Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez, who is expected to be bought out in the coming weeks. However, the Warriors already have a full roster and could only add another player, like Lopez, by releasing someone on their current roster. The most likely candidates to be cut are Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Warriors are also reportedly interested in veteran point guard Gordan Dragic, who would give them more on-ball depth behind Stephen Curry. However, if Wiseman looks capable of returning to the rotation shortly, Golden State might be comfortable addressing a different team need or even standing pat with their current roster.

As a rookie, Wiseman played in 39 games (27 starts) and averaged 21.4 minutes, 11.5 points, 5.8 points, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from two, 31.6% from three, and 62.8% from the free-throw line. Wiseman's rookie season was filled with exciting flashes and consistent struggles fitting in the Dubs' schemes. Golden State was 18-21 in the games Wiseman played last season as opposed to 21-12 without him. Still, with a different supporting cast and more experience, the Warriors hope Wiseman will take a big step forward in his development upon his return.