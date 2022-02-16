How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors play their 59th game of the season when they tip-off against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The game will be played at 7pm PT in Denver and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is 1-3 in their last four games including a 104-119 loss in their most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Meanwhile, Denver has won four out of their last five including a 121-111 win against the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Warriors and Nuggets last played on December 28th, 2021 – a game Golden State lost by a score of 86-89.

The last time we saw the Warriors on the court was a lackluster performance against the Clippers. Stephen Curry was the lone bright spot with a team high 33 points including 4 threes to start the game. Unfortunately, that was all for the Warriors in a night that was filled with missed shots and poor defensive execution.

Golden State moves on to play against the Nuggets who rank 9th in offensive rating and 6th in defensive rating in their last five games. The Warriors have struggled against opposing bigs and it doesn’t get any easier as they take on last year’s MVP Nikola Jokic. The Joker is having another MVP caliber season averaging 25.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 33 minutes per game. The matchup couldn’t be any better for him with the Warriors lacking frontcourt depth and struggling with their point of attack defense. Golden State will have the tough decision of either forcing him to pass by sending over the double or forcing him to beat them as a scorer. It’s a true pick-your-poison scenario that the Warriors will hopefully do their best to slow down.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Nah’Shon Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #59

Who: Golden State Warriors (42 - 16) at Denver Nuggets (32 - 25)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)