Stephen Curry calls open three on final possession ‘the last thing you can do in that situation’

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 117-116. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Warriors who were in control of the game until the final minutes where a series of mistakes led to a three at the end of regulation. Here’s some takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Buzzer beater sinks Warriors

The final seconds of the 4th quarter were a roller coaster of emotions for the Warriors. A long rebound led to a transition lay-up by Monte Morris with 14.9 seconds left to give the Nuggets their first lead of the game. After Stephen Curry hits a jumper and a free throw to give Golden State a two-point lead, it was Morris once again hitting the go-ahead shot – this time a three at the final buzzer.

Although there were many Warriors’ mistakes that contributed to the eventual buzzer beater by the Nuggets, Curry took responsibility for the final play after he decided to stay and double Jokic leaving Morris open for the game-winner.

Here’s what Curry had to say:

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about the final play:

Hack-a-Looney

The Nuggets deployed the hack-a-Looney strategy just before the final two minutes of the game. Looney, who is shooting 65.3% from the free throw-line this season, went 2-6 during that span. The strategy successfully slowed down the Warriors’ rhythm and allowed the Nuggets back in the game.

Here’s what Kerr and Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone had to say about the strategy:

Looney has been a steady force for the team as their only big man and only player to play every game this season. His teammates Curry and Jonathan Kuminga let him know they still have faith in him here:

Regarding the frontcourt

The Warriors lack of size came to haunt them once again as Jokic dominated for 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists. Golden State had trouble stopping him with one person, and whenever they sent the double team, Jokic picked them apart with his passing. Part of this is due to Jokic’s excellence, but the Warriors have struggled with enough opposing big men that it’s become a trend.

Here’s what Steve Kerr had to say:

Here’s more information according to a tweet by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Quote of the Night

In lighter news, here’s Curry’s son, Canon, doing his best impression of his dad’s off-ball movement.

Curry gets the quote of the night when he jokes about his son’s pregame antics.

Recap

The Warriors head into the All-Star break on a 2-game losing streak which includes a 1-4 record in their last five games. Despite this, they still hold the second-best record in the league with several key players hopefully returning from injury soon. Golden State will get a week to rest before coming back next Thursday for a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

