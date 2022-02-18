How to watch NBA Rising Stars Tournament

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will be playing for Team Payton tonight in the NBA’s Clorox Rising Stars tournament. The event will start at 6pm PT in Cleveland and can be watched on TNT.

The NBA has adopted a new format for their annual Rookie-Sophomore game. This year features a tournament of four teams comprised of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and 4 G-League Ignite players. Hall of Fame players and members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy each drafted a team and will serve as their coach (Rosters for each team can be found below).

There will be two rounds in this tournament. The first round is a game to 50 points and the final round will be the first to 25 points. Here is the bracket:

Kuminga was a late add to Team Payton after an injury to Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. He will be a great addition to the event as he has already wowed Warriors fans with numerous highlight dunks to start his young career.

Steph's reaction to Kuminga's dunk pic.twitter.com/bngJ7Iinel — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

It should be a fun event. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation! GO KUMINGA!!!

Projected Rosters

Team Payton: Jonathan Kuminga, Scottie Barnes, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Jaden McDaniels, Davion Mitchell, Scoot Henderson (G-League Ignite)

Team Barry: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Alpren Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate, Franz Wagner, Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

Team Isiah: Precious Achiuwa, Desmond Bane, Saddiq Bey, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Team Worthy: Cole Anthony, Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, Herbert Jones, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Suggs, MarJon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)

NBA Rising Stars

Who: Team Payton vs. Team Barry, Team Isiah vs. Team Worthy

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)