NBA fans are optimistic about the Warriors at the break

The Golden State Warriors entered the All-Star break playing poor basketball, and losing four of their last five games. But it’s important to remember that, despite the skid, they’ve still been outperforming expectations.

More importantly, they’re still in a great position. The Warriors may have lost sight of the Phoenix Suns in the standings, but they still have a better record than the other 28 teams in the association — and a better garbage-time adjusted net rating than all but the Suns and Utah Jazz.

So while Warriors fans may be hitting the panic button and counting down the days until Draymond Green returns, the rest of the league’s fans are not. According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, NBA fans still give the Warriors the second-best odds at winning a championship, behind only Phoenix.

It’s funny to look at the numbers (or lack thereof) for the preseason favorites, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Not surprisingly, NBA fans also have the Warriors second in the conference.

While fans are optimistic about the Warriors as a team, they’re a little less optimistic about Juan Toscano-Anderson’s chances in Saturday’s Slam Dunk Contest.

Prove ‘em wrong, JTA.

