Oakland stand up! Juan Toscano-Anderson is in the dunk contest tonight

For longsuffering Golden State Warriors fans, Jason Richardson’s slam dunk contest titles were a claim to fame that fed their hungry hearts during the lean years. When the Dubs were a perennial laughingstock in the early 2000s bereft of national TV games and exposure, J-Rich’s high flying heroics made the entire world put some respect on GSW’s name.

It was in 2002 that J-Rich started his beautiful reign in the air up there, stealing All-Star weekend with his combination of athleticism, grace, and creativity. Can you believe that was 20 years ago?

In present times the Warriors have upgraded from the bottom of the league to the penthouse suite, winning multiple championships during the Splash Bros era and currently boasting the 2nd best record in the NBA. They get their respect now from banners, parades, and three-point contests.

But Oakland’s own Juan Toscano-Anderson has an opportunity to bring some of that dunk contest swagger back to the Bay as he will be performing in the competition Saturday night alongside the Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony, Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green, and New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin.

"He definitely inspired me for sure, I've been a Warriors fan all my life," JTA says about Jason Richardson



Juan hints there will be a nostalgia factor to his dunk contest, but won't say how — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 16, 2022

JTA got a call from his agent about the dunk contest. “I thought he was trolling,” Juan said. “Why would I say no, man? I’m a kid from 95th and A Street. East Oakland. I used to dunk on courts in ny grandpa’s driveway, break through the milk crates.” pic.twitter.com/QORLzzpwHV — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 16, 2022

And for those looking to get in on the hometown hero’s action, Juan Toscano-Anderson is +340 to win the Dunk Contest according to DraftKings odds (only available in some states). But does JTA have the bounce it takes to win this thing? Check the tape:

#TOWNBIZ

All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest) starts at 5PM Pacific on TNT, be there or be square.

