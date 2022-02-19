 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oakland stand up! Juan Toscano-Anderson is in the dunk contest tonight

JTA is putting on for the Town and continuing Jason Richardson’s legacy as a Warrior on All-Star weekend

By Daniel Hardee
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

For longsuffering Golden State Warriors fans, Jason Richardson’s slam dunk contest titles were a claim to fame that fed their hungry hearts during the lean years. When the Dubs were a perennial laughingstock in the early 2000s bereft of national TV games and exposure, J-Rich’s high flying heroics made the entire world put some respect on GSW’s name.

It was in 2002 that J-Rich started his beautiful reign in the air up there, stealing All-Star weekend with his combination of athleticism, grace, and creativity. Can you believe that was 20 years ago?

In present times the Warriors have upgraded from the bottom of the league to the penthouse suite, winning multiple championships during the Splash Bros era and currently boasting the 2nd best record in the NBA. They get their respect now from banners, parades, and three-point contests.

But Oakland’s own Juan Toscano-Anderson has an opportunity to bring some of that dunk contest swagger back to the Bay as he will be performing in the competition Saturday night alongside the Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony, Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green, and New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin.

And for those looking to get in on the hometown hero’s action, Juan Toscano-Anderson is +340 to win the Dunk Contest according to DraftKings odds (only available in some states). But does JTA have the bounce it takes to win this thing? Check the tape:

#TOWNBIZ

All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest) starts at 5PM Pacific on TNT, be there or be square.

