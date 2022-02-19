How to watch Juan Toscano-Anderson in the Slam Dunk Contest

Golden State Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson will participate in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. NBA All-Star Saturday Night will begin at 5pm PT in Cleveland and can be watched on TNT.
The dunk contest is the final event of All-Star Saturday Night, following a revamped Skills Challenge and the traditional 3-Point Contest. JTA is looking to bring home the trophy for the third time in franchise history. The last Warrior to win the dunk contest was Jason Richardson who won it in back-to-back years in 2002 and 2003.
At 28 years old, JTA has been in the league for three years — all with his hometown team the Warriors. He’s a solid player that adds energy to the team whenever they need it and isn’t afraid to throw down some highlight dunks to do so:
The JTA dunk on JaVale pic.twitter.com/o7HSGJKHY7— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 4, 2021
JTA is never shy about how proud he is to represent his hometown team, but the whole situation is still very surreal for him:
I’m from east Oakland, and I’m at all star weekend. Apart of it tho….. tf— Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) February 19, 2022
It should be a fun night. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation and make us proud JTA! GO WARRIORS!!!
Participants
Golden State Warriors: Juan Toscano-Anderson
Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony
New York Knicks: Obi Toppin
Houston Rockets: Jalen Green
AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
Who: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Anthony, Obi Toppin, Jalen Green
When: 5:00 p.m. PT
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)
