All-Star Game 2022 Preview: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins won’t be teammates Sunday night in what should be a fun battle.

By Daniel Hardee
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

The All-Star game is finally upon us, with the showcase kicking off Sunday evening in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors will be well represented on the court with two All-Star starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green was also voted in as a reserve although he will miss the game recovering from his lower back injury.

Green and Curry have already gotten a taste of how much Cleveland resents them for the damage they did during the epic championship rivalry between the Dubs and the Cavaliers. What was the final scorecard on their Finals matchups? 3-1 in favor of the Warriors you say?That may explain why the Dubs keep getting booed out there.

Meanwhile Cleveland gets to see the return of Wiggins, the guy the Cavs traded away to complete the LeBron James-Kevin Love-Kyrie Irving supersquad that battled the Dubs in the mid-2010s. This is Wiggins’ first All-Star appearance, and his rise from a uninspiring stint in Minnesota to this stage may be the biggest example yet of the transformative power of Golden State culture.

Curry will be on Team Lebron while Wiggins balls for Team Durant. I’d love for 2-Way Wiggs to be switched out onto the two-time MVP Curry out there on the perimeter just to see that battle of elite defense vs supreme offense.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant

February 20th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: TNT

