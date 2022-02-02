 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Golden State Warriors face struggling Sacramento Kings

Say hello to our old friend Harrison Barnes.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back at it Thursday night with a battle against divisional rival Sacramento Kings. The Dubs are on a seven game winning streak, and are feeling good after winning an exciting back-to-back over the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

They are doing it while dealing with major injury woes. They won in San Antonio despite missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman. Right now GSW has the second best record in the NBA after 52 games, and are on a hot start rivaling the Hamptons 5 days.

Comparing Warriors records through 52 games by year:

  • 2021-2022: 39-13
  • 2020-2021: 24-28
  • 2019-2020: 12-40
  • 2018-2019: 37-15
  • 2017-2018: 41-11
  • 2016-2017: 44-8
  • 2015-2016: 48-4
  • 2014-2015: 43-9
  • 2013-2014: 31-21
  • 2012-2013: 30-22

Meanwhile Sacramento is having another lost season, struggling near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They’ll be meeting GSW on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Nets Wednesday night. Leading scorer De’Aaron Fox has missed the last six games with an ankle issue as his name swirls in trade rumors.

But the Kings still boast hoopers like former Warrior Harrison Barnes and sophomore standout Tyrese Haliburton, who has one of most beautiful shot charts you’ll ever see. Look at this man’s efficiency!

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

February 3rd, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll

Who ya got, Kings or Warriors?

view results
  • 96%
    Warriors are too hot to lose to Sacramento
    (145 votes)
  • 3%
    Harrison Barnes revenge game is coming in a Kings victory!
    (5 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...