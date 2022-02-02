Preview: Golden State Warriors face struggling Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors are back at it Thursday night with a battle against divisional rival Sacramento Kings. The Dubs are on a seven game winning streak, and are feeling good after winning an exciting back-to-back over the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

They are doing it while dealing with major injury woes. They won in San Antonio despite missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman. Right now GSW has the second best record in the NBA after 52 games, and are on a hot start rivaling the Hamptons 5 days.

Comparing Warriors records through 52 games by year:

2021-2022: 39-13

39-13 2020-2021: 24-28

24-28 2019-2020: 12-40

12-40 2018-2019: 37-15

37-15 2017-2018: 41-11

41-11 2016-2017: 44-8

44-8 2015-2016: 48-4

48-4 2014-2015: 43-9

43-9 2013-2014: 31-21

31-21 2012-2013: 30-22

Andre Iguodala is out tomorrow against the Kings. It'll be an eighth straight missed game with a left hip issue. There had been optimism that he'd return for this game, but won't. Nemanja Bjelica also out. Fourth straight missed game with back spasms. Otto Porter is questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile Sacramento is having another lost season, struggling near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They’ll be meeting GSW on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Nets Wednesday night. Leading scorer De’Aaron Fox has missed the last six games with an ankle issue as his name swirls in trade rumors.

More with De’Aaron Fox about the soreness he’s experienced in his ankle, the trade deadline approaching, any impact it’s had on his Kings team and Sacramento’s awful start to 2022. pic.twitter.com/8GGE3kqdZk — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 2, 2022

But the Kings still boast hoopers like former Warrior Harrison Barnes and sophomore standout Tyrese Haliburton, who has one of most beautiful shot charts you’ll ever see. Look at this man’s efficiency!

#Sixers wing Danny Green on his impressions of the #Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton (starts by saying ‘Woo’): pic.twitter.com/UrW2feqwZP — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 30, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

February 3rd, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game