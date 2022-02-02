Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors at Spurs

The Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 124-120. There were little expectations for this game as most of the Warriors’ starting lineup was ruled out prior to tip-off. It was up to the team’s depth and younger talent to lead the way and they responded with one of the most exciting wins of the season. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Young Warriors shine with vets out

Jordan Poole led the way for the team tonight. He scored a game-high 31 points and made the big go-ahead three to put the Warriors ahead late in the game. In his postgame presser, Poole gave credit to Stephen Curry who he says was in his ear giving him advice during the entire game.

Steph was giving Poole advice all game long pic.twitter.com/ANhuBgbuP3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2022

Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody started his second consecutive game tonight. Head coach Steve Kerr wanted to reward Moody for his impressive showings in the G-League. He justified that confidence in him tonight with 20 points which included a career-high 6 made threes in the game. Here’s Moody giving credit to the veterans on the team for helping him get to this point:

Moody looks up to all of his teammates for motivation pic.twitter.com/sILHfOX1JM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2022

7th overall pick Jonathan Kuminga also played a big role in tonight’s win. He was huge down the stretch scoring big buckets while playing with high energy. Kuminga finished the game with 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 29 minutes of play. Here’s what he had to say about the team’s young talent and Golden State’s future:

JK says "it's going to be fun to watch" the growth of the Dubs' youngsters pic.twitter.com/wjZNiTfyFT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2022

Gary Payton II Injury Update

Lost in the excitement of tonight’s 17 point comeback was the injury to Gary Payton II. He played great defense the entire night including a key play where he deflected a pass while falling into the first row. This deflection led to a Kuminga fast break dunk that was pivotal in keeping the comeback momentum alive. Unfortunately, this was also the play where Payton sustained an injury to his shin. Here’s what Kerr had to say about it according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN:

Kerr says GPII hit his shin on the corner edge of a chair and was in a considerable amount of pain. He hopes it’s nothing too serious, but won’t know until he gets reevaluated. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 2, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Steve Kerr who sums up how everyone feels about tonight’s win.

Steve Kerr: "Just incredible. What a game. What a win... Just a really fun win for the team. Our vets that didn't play are so excited in there." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 2, 2022

Recap

The Warriors end their Texas road trip with an exciting win that extends their winning streak to 7 games. Golden State will return home as they look to carry this momentum in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.