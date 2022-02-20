How to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron will take on Team Durant during Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game. The game will begin at 5pm PT in Cleveland and can be watched on TNT and TBS.

The All-Star Game will continue with the new format they adopted in 2020. Each team is playing for a charity that will automatically receive $150,000 to start the event. An additional $100,000 is awarded to whichever team scores the most at the end of each specific quarter. The final quarter of the game features an ELAM ending in which both teams attempt to reach a target score that is 24 points more than the leading team (i.e., if the leading team’s cumulative score is 100 after the first three quarters, then the target score is 124). Finally, the winner of the game will receive an additional $150,000 for their charity.

Here are the charities each team is playing for:

The Golden State Warriors will be represented by seven-time All-Star Stephen Curry and first-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Curry will start for Team LeBron while Wiggins will start for Team Durant. Curry always has fun with the All-Star game. Here’s a clip from last year when Curry and Damien Lillard took turns casually showing off their range from half court:

Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard ended the first half with double 'BANGS' from half court pic.twitter.com/IrOl4Rtaic — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2021

Will Steph try to win the MVP this year? Or will Wiggins surprise everyone as a dark horse candidate to win the MVP?

It should be a fun night. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation! GO WARRIORS!!!

Rosters

Team LeBron: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

*Reserves: Jarrett Allen, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet

Team Durant: Ja Morant, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid

*Reserves: LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Dejounte Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns

NBA All-Star Game

Who: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: TNT and TBS (available on fuboTV)