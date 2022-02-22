Warriors target Goran Dragić signs with Nets

A few weeks ago, news broke that the Golden State Warriors had intentions to “aggressively” pursue point guard Goran Dragić once the veteran was bought out. For better or for worse, it’s not going to happen, as Dragić is signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season.

The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic's agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic's deal will be for the rest of the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2022

The Warriors interest in Dragić was slightly controversial.

For some, a playmaking point guard is just what the doctor has ordered for Golden State. Their offense is greatly lagging behind their defense (13th compared to first in garbage-time adjusted points per 100 possessions), and two of their top playmakers — Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala — are indefinitely shelved.

For others, the interest in Dragić was confounding. Those people have seen Kevon Looney get tasked with being the team’s only center, which has only been exacerbated by Green’s absence. With James Wiseman’s timeline entirely unclear, many are clamoring for the Dubs to find a little depth at the position instead of turning to the undersized Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga.

So for better or for worse, Dragić won’t be coming to San Francisco, unless the Warriors and Nets meet in the NBA Finals (that would be fun, right?). And with one of the few veterans likely to be bought out officially off the market, the chances of the Dubs continuing through the season with their current 15 guaranteed roster spots just went up. And Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, and Nemanja Bjelica can sleep a little more comfortably.