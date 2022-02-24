How to watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors start the second half of the season with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers for their 60th game of the year. The game will be played at 7pm PT in Portland and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors most recent game was a close loss against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday by a score of 116-117. The Trail Blazers are on a four-game winning streak after a 123-119 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State has won their last two games against Portland with their most recent game being played on December 8th, 2021. This game resulted in a 104-94 Warriors victory.

The All-Star Break came at a perfect time for the Dubs. The team was in freefall after going 1-4 in their last 5 games. Their last game against the Nuggets was particularly heartbreaking after Denver guard Monte Morris hit the game winning three at the buzzer right after Stephen Curry put them up by two.

While the Warriors stumbled into the break, the Trail Blazers entered it with some momentum. They won four in a row without point guard Damien Lillard who has been out since January 3rd with an abdominal injury. Portland also underwent a massive roster overhaul that included trading guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

One thing to watch for will be the rebounding battle between the two teams. In the last 5 games, the Warriors rank last in the league in offensive rebounding percentage, while the Trail Blazers rank 2nd in the league in defensive rebounding percentage. Golden State’s struggles can be explained by their lack of frontcourt size which causes them to play smaller lineups more than than they usually do. On the other hand, Portland has great rebounding wings and a big bruising center in Jusuf Nurkic commanding the paint. Fortunately for the Warriors, Nurkic has been ruled out for Thursday’s game, so look for them to take advantage in the paint with their energy and athleticism.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers: Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, Trent Watford

Regular Season Game #60

Who: Golden State Warriors (42 - 17) at Portland Trail Blazers (25 - 34)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)