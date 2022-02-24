Warriors dominate Trail Blazers 132-95 in first game out of All-Star break

In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors got right back on track in a blowout 132-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland’s rotation is still heavily depleted but has had some recent success. They entered play working on a four-game winning streak that included victories over the Lakers, Bucks, and Grizzlies.

The Warriors offense was firing on all cylinders early. Stephen Curry’s gravity consistently created open shots for his teammates, and they mostly took advantage. However, the Dubs recent defensive implosion while Draymond Green remains out with a back injury undid a lot of their first-quarter efforts. Blazers guards Anfernee Simons, and Josh Hart were 8-for-9 from the field for 18 points in the first quarter and led Portland to a 32-31 lead at the end of the quarter.

Golden State, though, was just starting an exceptional offensive night. They scored at least 30 points in every quarter. Despite Simons and Hart’s hot start, Portland’s offense ground to a halt at the beginning of the second quarter, and the Dubs were leading by double digits in a flash. Curry had 18 points in the first half, but even more impressively, he already had 10 assists.

Everything the Warriors did offensively was working on Thursday, with Andrew Wiggins the lone exception in the first half. Wiggins missed all of his shots in the first two quarters, including from the free-throw line. Everyone else was getting the job done, though.

Klay Thompson knocked in multiple jump shots, and Jordan Poole was thriving as a scorer and playmaker. Still, even less consistent scorers like Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter Jr. made several buckets. It was only the second quarter, but the game already felt over. Even after closing the first half on a 12-5 run, the Blazers trailed 70-57 at the half.

Things might have gotten competitive if Portland started the third quarter hot, but it went in the opposite direction. Wiggins, the lone Warrior who had struggled in the first half, stayed aggressive and scored 10 points in the quarter. Kuminga and Gary Payton II continued slowing down Hart and Simons on the perimeter, and the lead was quickly back north of 20 points.

The fourth quarter was played for the Casinos and the stat sheets, but the result was already decided. Curry and Thompson remained on the bench for the final 12 minutes of regulation as the Dubs continued pouring it on.

In the end, Simons finished with a game-high 24 points, but was the only Trail Blazer who scored more than 14. Curry finished with 18 points, 14 assists, and 5 rebounds, continuing his trend of more assist-heavy lines while Green is sidelined. Thompson was tied with Curry for a team-high 18 points and shot 6-for-11 from the field (4-for-7 from three). Kuminga had another well-rounded line, recording 17 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. Poole, Looney, Wiggins, Payton, and Porter all finished in double figures as well. All 12 Warriors who played scored at least five points.

Golden State moved one game further ahead of the Grizzlies for the second-seed in the West after Memphis lost to the Timberwolves earlier in the evening. The Dubs will now have a couple of days off before they host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, February 27th at 4:30 PM Pacific Standard Time.

Want to talk more about the Warriors blowout victory? What about their upcoming schedule? Go join our own Marc Delucchi on Twitch for his Warriors postgame stream.