Golden State Warriors fans received some positive news on the injury front. On Friday, the team’s official PR account announced that they have assigned James Wiseman to practice and scrimmage with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Warriors assign James Wiseman to Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/IwXaj41oxe — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 25, 2022

This news comes in just a couple of weeks after Wiseman was cleared for 5-on-5 contact scrimmages. Although he will not be participating in any games with the G League team, this is still another positive step for Wiseman’s road to recovery.

His return to the NBA court seems to be gaining momentum and has even caught the attention of his Warriors’ teammates. Here’s Stephen Curry after last night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers describing how Wiseman has looked during these scrimmages:

Steph likes what he's seen from James Wiseman: "He's a beast" pic.twitter.com/oNiW2VwuKT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 25, 2022

A healthy Wiseman would go a long way towards alleviating the front court depth on the current team. With the back injury to Draymond Green, the only true bigs on the Warriors’ roster are Kevon Looney, Nemanja Bjelica, and Jonathan Kuminga. Although each of them have their own advantages when playing center, none of them offer the combination of size and athleticism that Wiseman can provide as a 7-footer.

With that being said, hopefully this latest stint with the Santa Cruz team signals that Wiseman’s return will be coming sooner rather than later.