Preview: Warriors host Mavericks in Sunday matinee

The Golden State Warriors will play their first home game after the All-Star break when they host the Dallas Mavericks Sunday in Chase Center. In their most recent outing, the Warriors emphatically beat down the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers. The Dubs lit Rip City up for 132 points, with eight players scoring in double-digits.

The last time before that game that Golden State scored 130+ points was against the Mavs, in a 130-92 humiliation in San Francisco. The Dubs nearly had eight players in double-figures scoring that game too (Damion Lee had nine points off the bench). When the Warriors put crazy scoring numbers, it’s often because everyone’s getting in on the feeding frenzy.

Currently Dallas has the fifth best record in the West and made a mildly surprising trade ahead of the deadline when they sent out Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Per CBS Sports:

With Porzingis’ injury history as long as a CVS receipt, and the constant will he, won’t he play tonight that surrounded the big man each time he showed up on the injury report, it makes sense why Dallas would want to move on from him. Sometimes the best ability is availability, and for a team trying to put the best pieces around its now three-time All-Star, having the second-best player on the team consistently in and out of the lineup isn’t ideal. Especially when he’s making over $31 million this season, and is still owed $33.8 million next year with a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

A CVS receipt! Sheesh. Golden State fans have big man injury concerns of their own as All-Star Draymond Green and 2020 lottery pick James Wiseman will miss yet another contest. Fortunately signs are pointing towards both Green and Wiseman getting on the court soon; despite their extended absences the Warriors are still holding onto the best record in the NBA.

Draymond Green and James Wiseman practiced with the Warriors on Saturday, inspiring hopes for their eventual returns to action with 22 regular-season games left to play. https://t.co/htLiExNceH — Sporting Green (@SportingGreenSF) February 27, 2022

Additionally Klay Thompson may miss this game out sick, per Anthony Slater of the Athletic.

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against the Mavericks with "general illness". — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2022

Greatest guard alive Stephen Curry will be in for a marquee matchup with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic in a primetime duel perfect for a Sunday matinee. I forsee a ton of step-back dribbles in our futures.

How would Luka describe Steph? pic.twitter.com/6GDRCCT1IR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 20, 2022

Poll Who ya got, Warriors or Mavericks? DA DUBS

DA MAVS vote view results 88% DA DUBS (8 votes)

11% DA MAVS (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

February 27th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game