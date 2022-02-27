 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors host Mavericks in Sunday matinee

Luka magic vs Mr. Unanimous for your viewing pleasure.

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will play their first home game after the All-Star break when they host the Dallas Mavericks Sunday in Chase Center. In their most recent outing, the Warriors emphatically beat down the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers. The Dubs lit Rip City up for 132 points, with eight players scoring in double-digits.

The last time before that game that Golden State scored 130+ points was against the Mavs, in a 130-92 humiliation in San Francisco. The Dubs nearly had eight players in double-figures scoring that game too (Damion Lee had nine points off the bench). When the Warriors put crazy scoring numbers, it’s often because everyone’s getting in on the feeding frenzy.

Currently Dallas has the fifth best record in the West and made a mildly surprising trade ahead of the deadline when they sent out Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Per CBS Sports:

With Porzingis’ injury history as long as a CVS receipt, and the constant will he, won’t he play tonight that surrounded the big man each time he showed up on the injury report, it makes sense why Dallas would want to move on from him. Sometimes the best ability is availability, and for a team trying to put the best pieces around its now three-time All-Star, having the second-best player on the team consistently in and out of the lineup isn’t ideal. Especially when he’s making over $31 million this season, and is still owed $33.8 million next year with a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

A CVS receipt! Sheesh. Golden State fans have big man injury concerns of their own as All-Star Draymond Green and 2020 lottery pick James Wiseman will miss yet another contest. Fortunately signs are pointing towards both Green and Wiseman getting on the court soon; despite their extended absences the Warriors are still holding onto the best record in the NBA.

Additionally Klay Thompson may miss this game out sick, per Anthony Slater of the Athletic.

Greatest guard alive Stephen Curry will be in for a marquee matchup with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic in a primetime duel perfect for a Sunday matinee. I forsee a ton of step-back dribbles in our futures.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

February 27th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

