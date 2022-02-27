How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will play their 61st game of the season in a nationally televised matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors started the second half of the season with a dominant win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, beating them by a score of 132-95. Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost their first game post All-Star Break to the Utah Jazz on Friday by a score of 109-114. Golden State and Dallas have played each other twice this season with each team winning one game. Their most recent matchup was on January 25th, 2022 – a game the Warriors lost by a scored of 92-130.

Golden State is riding the momentum of a comfortable 37-point victory against Portland. Everyone contributed as the Warriors finished the game with eight players scoring in the double digits. Although his scoring stats weren’t eye-popping, Stephen Curry was in complete control of the offense as evidenced by his 10 assists in the first half which gave him a double-double by halftime. He finished the game scoring 18 points, 14 assists, and 5 rebounds without having to play in the fourth quarter.

Tonight, the Dubs get a matchup against All-Star Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. In the last five games, both Golden State and Dallas rank in the top 8 in offensive rating. Dallas’ 6th ranked offense in that span takes a methodical approach to the game as they are last in the league in pace of play. This is a contrast to Golden State who uses their suffocating defense to get more possessions in transition. However, due to the injury to Draymond Green, the defense has waned at times thus affecting how fast the Warriors can play. Look for the Warriors’ defense to be extra focused on their rotations tonight in order to shift the pace in their favor and prevent Doncic from picking them apart.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

*Klay Thompson inactive to due illness

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Regular Season Game #61

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 17) vs. Dallas Mavericks (35 - 25)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)