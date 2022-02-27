Klay Thompson ruled out vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is ruled out for tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks due to general illness according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Klay Thompson is out tonight for the Warriors vs Mavericks. Listed as general illness. Missed practice yesterday and was previously listed as questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2022

After 2 seasons of rehabbing lower leg injuries, Thompson returned in early January and has since played in 17 of a possible 22 games. The five games he missed were due to precautionary reasons as the Warriors have opted to bring Thompson along slowly by keeping him out of back-to-back games.

In addition, Golden State has Thompson on a minutes restriction during the games he does play. The good news is that the team has gradually increased his minutes restriction as the season has progressed. Initially, Thompson was limited to 20 minutes per game, but after about two months, the restriction has now gone up to 30 minutes per game. Head coach Steve Kerr took it a step further and said that Thompson should be able to play significant playoff minutes if needed according to this tweet from 95.7 The Game.

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: "He'll be fully capable of playing a 38-minute playoff game without any problem."



(via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 26, 2022

Thompson has averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 17 games this season. With him listed as inactive, look for third year guard Jordan Poole to help Stephen Curry pick up the scoring slack in the back court for tonight’s game.